Worldwide Picture Archiving and Communication System Industry to 2027 - Key Opportunities and Challenges

The global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a value of USD 4,783 million in 2021.



According to this latest report the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a value of USD 4,783 million in 2021. Aided by the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027.



Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) refers to a medical imaging technology that is increasingly used in multiple departments like radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology, and dermatology. PACS servers offer faster image retrieval and enable access to the images remotely, which helps clinicians in different departments work at a much quicker speed, resulting in fewer complications and reduced treatment costs.

PACS is increasingly being adopted in hospitals to improve the efficiency of data storage and management. Such factors have fuelled the adoption of PACS during the historical period. The cloud-based PACS system offers multiple advantages, such as easier integration with large hospital EMR systems, scalability, and security.



The increasing incidences of chronic diseases and ailments are leading to the rising demand for clinical imaging diagnostics, which is supporting the market growth of picture archiving and communication systems. The emerging need to enhance workflow efficiency and accelerate diagnostics procedures, coupled with improved connectivity across healthcare organisations, is resulting in the adoption of PACS software.

Further, there is a rising inclination towards hybrid cloud models owing to their data security features, such as they save images offsite in data warehouses and on local servers, which enables the practitioner to view the images even if the server fails. The rising shortages of radiologists globally and the offering of remote interpretation of the images for primary interpretation or consultation are benefitting the market.

Moreover, the rising expenditure by the governments to modernise and digitise the healthcare infrastructure is also contributing to the market expansion. The growing technological innovations and the integration of advanced technologies in the PACS interface, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are expected to aid the market over the forecast period.

