High Net Worth Asset Allocation Report 2022 - Market Volatility is Driving Demand for Fund Products

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Net Worth (HNW) Asset Allocation Trends 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes HNW asset allocation strategies in 19 key markets, with a particular focus on the drivers behind investment choices now and over the next 12 months. The report draws on findings from the publisher's annual Global Wealth Managers Survey.



Uncertainty is a key investment theme in 2022 as we enter a new economic cycle. Monetary tightening to curb inflationary pressures amid slower economic growth and mounting geopolitical concerns have caused significant market volatility, predominately on the downside.

Investors can no longer rely on the availability of cheap money to support asset price growth; they are thus eager to explore new parts of financial markets to chase returns that are increasingly hard to come by. Over the coming year, alternatives will be the clear winners, but wealth managers will also have to contend with higher cash and near-cash allocations as investors are waiting for opportunities to arise.



Scope

67% of wealth managers expect HNW demand for alternatives to increase over the coming years as investors are looking for uncorrelated returns, while just 7% expect a decrease.

Demand in the equity space is shifting towards defensive stocks as investors are abandoning growth stocks due to mounting inflationary concerns.

While HNW bond allocations have fallen notably, there has been an internal reshuffle within the average HNW fixed-income portfolio. This has benefitted high-yield bonds, which now constitute 3.8% of HNW bond holdings.

Reasons to Buy

Learn how inflationary concerns and resulting market upheaval are affecting investor behavior in the HNW space.

Discover investment trends as we enter a new economic cycle and adjust your service proposition based on a detailed understanding of HNW investors' investment preferences.

Identify how to best promote investment products by learning what is driving investment choices.

Learn how and why investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

Give your marketing strategies the edge required to capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors



2. Overview

2.1 Risk assets were the clear winners in 2021, attracting strong HNW inflows



3. Detailed Asset Allocation Preferences

3.1 Demand is increasing for safe-haven currencies

3.2 Market volatility is driving demand for fund products

3.3 Greater accessibility is driving demand for direct alternatives

3.4 ESG is infiltrating all parts of wealth management

3.5 Credit risk has paid off, but higher allocations pose a risk



4. HNW Investment Drivers and Forecast

4.1 Uncertainty is the core issue to address in 2022 investment strategies

4.2 Alternatives will be the clear winner as investors are looking for uncorrelated returns

4.3 Providing cash management tools is a must as liquidity concerns drive demand for cash and near-cash products

4.4 Inflation is a key investment theme in 2022

4.5 Steep price increases in the commodity space are luring in investors

4.6 A more liquid property portfolio will allow investors to abandon real estate holdings more easily



5. Appendix

5.1 Supplementary data

5.2 Abbreviations and acronyms

5.3 Definitions

5.4 Methodology

5.5 Secondary sources

5.6 Further reading

Companies Mentioned

Masterworks

Birchal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0ziui



Source: GlobalData