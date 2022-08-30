Green Compass Announces New Sleep Product

Wilmington, NC, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Compass announces the launch of its latest innovation, “Sleep Better Jellies,” with Nano-Advanced CBN Hemp Flower Extract and organic Ashwagandha, Passionflower, and Lemon Balm to promote safe, restful sleep for its customers.

“Now, arguably more than ever, the world is in need of quality rest and more self-care,” says Meredith Cook, Green Compass’ Founder and President. “Knowing nearly half of us struggle with sleeping through the night, we set out to create something that could help people find more calmness and relaxation.”

Green Compass’ newest innovation was developed with the entire family in mind—formulated as a clean-label, natural and safe method to enhance overall calmness and restfulness—while designed to be used in conjunction with customers’ daily CBD routines. Proprietary Nano-Advanced CBN Hemp Flower Extract packs a potent punch with greater bioavailability and quicker results.

According to the latest report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleep aids market generated $59.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $111.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

“The market for sleep is absolutely enormous,” says Robert Finigan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Everything starts with quality sleep. I’m excited to bring this product and new Cannabinoid (CBN) to the market, as we are uniquely positioned to help many people through the healing power of hemp. Our vast community of passionate Advocates are ready to share their personal stories and testimonials for this amazing product.”

This soothing formula is thoughtfully produced to be vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, pesticide-free, Kosher, cruelty-free, made in the USA, and it boasts a delicious Blackberry flavor.

Green Compass is actively shipping this new product around the US. The company has designed the product to be paired with its Sleep Boost essential oil and hemp-derived terpene blend for even greater benefit, as part of its “Sweet Dreams Collection.”

“Pairing ‘Sleep Better Nano Jellies’ with ‘Sleep Boost’ will help people fall asleep faster and provide healthier sleep cycles. ‘Sleep Boost’ is a perfect complement for daily hemp regimens, improving sleep quality with Green Compass' potent botanical extracts like lavender, Roman chamomile, vanilla, and lemon balm,” says Robert Finigan.

About Green Compass

Founded in Wilmington, NC, Green Compass is a mission-based market leader in the hemp-based wellness industry. The company is a social selling brand that harnesses the power of clean, USDA-certified organic hemp to develop and manufacture a broad range of clean-label, safe, and trustworthy products including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp-derived compounds. Green Compass hemp is thoughtfully grown and cultivated by its sixth-generation Co-Founders and farming partners. Green Compass owns all of its R&D, extraction capabilities, formulations, and manufacturing—making it one of the only true vertically integrated brands on the market today. With an emphasis on quality, the company’s unique philosophy is enhanced by its strong network of more than 16,000 social selling distributors (“Advocates”), who promote the company’s mission to develop clean-label, fully traceable and sustainable products that are made safely here in the US to distribute to families nationwide.

