Boxed Joins the Effort to Cut Waste with First Ongoing Recycling Program in the US on a Retailer’s platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle, to give customers a way to recycle where they shop. Through the partnership, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Boxed customers can recycle any brand of home essentials and personal care products.



“Boxed has always prioritized recycling and reducing waste,” said Alison Weick, President, eCommerce at Boxed. “By partnering with TerraCycle, we can now amplify our recycling efforts by offering our customers a free solution to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle materials.”

Participation in the Boxed Ongoing Recycling Program is simple. Boxed customers can mail in waste using the prepaid shipping label available in one click at https://www.boxed.com/terracycle . Once collected, the packaging is cleaned, separated by material composition, and reduced to pellets that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

This is yet another step in Boxed’s commitment to sustainable practices. Previously, the ESG-focused retailer partnered with TemperPack to introduce sustainable packaging for home delivery of chocolates and other desserts. Boxed also participated in Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum this March to discuss sustainable practices.

“With the launch of this first-of-its-kind national recycling initiative, Boxed is providing consumers with the unique opportunity to responsibly recycle their packaging and divert waste from landfills,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “Consumers everywhere can now conveniently buy their necessities in bulk, but not at the expense of the planet.”

Any interested individual, school, office, or community organization with a Boxed account can participate in the Boxed Recycling Program.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services Spresso business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance

(“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

Media Contacts

David Taft

Boxed

dave@boxed.com

Sue Kauffman

TerraCycle

sue.kauffman@terracycle.com