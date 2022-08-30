TILT Holdings Receives Approval to Launch Medical Use Cannabis Operations at its Cambridge, Massachusetts Dispensary

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( NEO: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), has passed its final inspection and received approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) to Commence Operations for the medical use of marijuana at its Cambridge dispensary. The doors of the Cambridge dispensary will open Friday, September 2, 2022. Store hours will be Monday through Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.



CAC’s Cambridge 5,100 square-foot dispensary, located at 1385 Cambridge Street in Inman Square, will offer a wide selection of products from TILT’s house brands including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals, as well as TILT’s cross-business collaborations such as the Jupiter CAC Infinity vaporizer. In addition, medical patients will have increased access to products from industry-leading partner brands including AIRO, Black Buddha Cannabis, Her Highness, Highsman, Old Pal, and Toast.

“Located right in the heart of Inman Square, we are excited to open the doors of our third medical dispensary in Massachusetts this week, just before the holiday long weekend,” said Gary Santo, Chief Executive Officer of TILT. “Adding Cambridge to our existing retail facilities in Brockton and Taunton strengthens TILT’s position as a resource throughout patients’ cannabis journeys. With the addition of home delivery at all of our locations, we are able to expand access to our distinctive portfolio of CAC and brand-partner products to those communities and beyond and look forward to welcoming new patients. We anticipate a grand opening celebration in September during Boston Cannabis Week.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

TILT Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

investors@tiltholdings.com