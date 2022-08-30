Coresignal: 75% of Data Science Job Opportunities Are in the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witnessing the growing data-driven business solutions, Coresignal, a leading public business data provider in the alternative data sphere, looked into data science career opportunities in the market in their Top Data Science Jobs (2022) data digest. The company analyzed over 280,000 data science job postings published on one of the most popular online job posting platforms in the U.S. and Europe, posted between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

While analyzing job postings for 14 different data science job positions*, it has been found that eight of them have received a higher demand over the first five months of 2022 compared to the rest. There were 8,000 or more job postings for each of these eight positions: data engineer, data analyst, data scientist, data architect, database administrator, machine learning engineer, business intelligence developer, and statistician.

However, the top three most desirable employees in the data field are data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists. Job postings for these roles account for 79% of all analyzed job postings in Europe and the U.S.

Even though significant differences in demand for data science professionals have not been detected it is clear that the most significant demand is in the U.S. Out of more than 280,000 job postings that have been analyzed, 75% of job opportunities in data science were in the U.S.

The companies were mainly looking for mid-senior level professionals to fill in the job openings. Employees of this level made up 33% of the total number, followed by 29% associate-level job positions, and 28% entry-level positions. Interestingly, two thousand internship opportunities in the data science field have been detected during the analyzed period of time.

The spectrum of career paths in data science is expanding with new roles focusing on specific aspects of data science, such as natural language processing (NLP) and data storytelling. However, the data analysis found only 22 job postings for data storytellers and only 366 jobs for NLP engineers in the U.S. and Europe.

*Data science jobs we analyzed: Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Data Architect, Data Engineer, Machine Learning Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer, Business Intelligence Developer, Database Administrator, Big Data Engineer, Statistician, MLOps Engineer, Natural Language Processing Engineer, Data Storyteller, Business Intelligence Analyst.

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading public business data provider in the alternative data sphere with an extensive focus on firmographic data and public employee profiles. Leveraging data of 575M professional profiles and 92M company records enables companies to build data-driven products and generate actionable insights. Coresignal is exceptional in terms of data freshness, with 274M records updated monthly for unprecedented accuracy and relevance.

Contact for media: Aukse Budelyte-Janauskiene, Coresignal PR Manager, aukse@coresignal.com

Related Files

The number of data science job postings.png

Top 8.png

Related Images











Image 1: Position levels









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment