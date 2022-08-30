Rancho Biosciences Wins NINDS NeuroBioBank Award to Integrate Neuropathological Data

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Biosciences, the leading company in the field of life science data curation and data services, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a contract with Digital Infuzion, Inc., in support of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) to curate and integrate data and metadata associated with the NIH NeuroBioBank (https://neurobiobank.nih.gov/). The NIH-funded NeuroBioBank (NBB) was established in September 2013 as a national resource for investigators utilizing human post-mortem brain tissue and related biospecimens for their research to understand conditions of the nervous system. The goal of this award is to make all this data compliant with FAIR data principles, which means that this data will meet the principles of findability, accessibility, interoperability, and reusability.

Due to the growth in neurological disease in the population, it is important to gain insight into these diseases quickly, and integration of this large collection of high-quality, human post-mortem brain biospecimens, which are available to investigators trying to understand brain disorders, is a critical step and a great resource. "Leveraging this vast public data resource supports our mission to save lives through data. The more data available to scientists, the better chance they have of making new discoveries and getting closer to cures," said Julie Bryant, CEO of Rancho BioSciences. "We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the neurodegenerative data community and make a difference."

Rancho will use its deep curation and data model expertise as well as know-how to deliver a scalable technical solution to make neuropathology data available in a standardized searchable format. The developed data dictionary will also facilitate development of future templates for pathology reports to standardize the protocols and assessments performed across each site.

100 percent of the total costs of the project will be financed with federal money under Digital Infuzion, Inc., prime contract number HHSN316201200128W, task order number 75N95022F00001.

About Rancho

Founded in 2012, Rancho Biosciences is a privately held company offering services for data curation, management and analysis for companies engaged in pharmaceutical research and development. Its clients include top 20 pharma and biotech companies, research foundations, government labs and academic groups.

About Digital Infuzion, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Digital Infuzion is a custom biomedical and scientific informatics solutions provider with expertise in biology, medicine, and technology. We focus on developing new data analytic methods and applying technology to empower decision-making and accelerate insights for health, science, and human understanding in the life sciences, biosurveillance, and clinical research industries. We achieve this via our informatics solutions and platform tools that accelerate the discovery of biotherapeutics, provide researchers with enabling knowledge and transform the possibilities of biotechnology into improved realities for patients.

