ADVANCED MEDTECH EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF GREG MILLER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Advanced MedTech Holdings appoints US-based CFO with more than 35 years’ expertise in financial, technology and operational execution for high-growth organizations

Greg Miller joins the profitable integrated urology device group as it delivers US$280m in FY2022 revenue, growing at a 15% CAGR over the last 5 years

Integrated urology device leader Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH) announced that it has appointed Greg Miller as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 September 2022. Greg will be based in the United States (US) and will report to Abel Ang, Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive Officer of Advanced MedTech Holdings, said: “We are pleased to welcome Greg to the Advanced MedTech leadership team. More than half of our business is now based in the US and Greg’s wealth of US and global financial expertise will be transformative as we accelerate the Group into its next phase of growth.”

Greg is a senior business executive with more than 35 years’ experience in financial, technology and operational execution for global organizations. He has held leadership roles in companies with revenues of $275 million to $19 billion in a diverse set of industries. Greg has deep expertise in driving financial strategies, including a strong track record in executing on strategic mergers and acquisitions and fundraising, and a wealth of experience with both privately held and publicly traded companies.

Greg was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Genuine Parts Company, a $19 billion global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. He was responsible for GPC’s global digital commerce and information technology. Prior to that, Greg was CFO of the U.S. Automotive Parts Group - NAPA, the largest business segment of GPC, where he had responsibility for finance & accounting, information technology and strategy development.

Greg joined GPC in 2011 after more than 25 years of global experience in financial and operational leadership with several publicly traded companies. This included roles as CFO for Hill-Rom Holdings, a global medical device company, CFO for Hillenbrand Industries, a holding company with medical device and funeral service businesses, and a variety of financial and operational roles with Newell Rubbermaid, a manufacturer and marketer of leading branded consumer products. In addition, Greg spent eight years in public accounting, primarily with Deloitte & Touche where his focus was on emerging business services and mergers and acquisitions.

Greg Miller, Chief Financial Officer of Advanced MedTech Holdings, added: “I am delighted to join Advanced MedTech at such an exciting time in the Group’s global growth. The team has established clear leadership in urology devices and services, delivering tremendous growth in the past 5 years, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on that trajectory.”

Greg attended the University of Chicago Booth School of Business to complete the Chicago Advanced Management Institute Program. He is a CPA with a bachelor's degree in Accounting from University of Northern Iowa.









Pictured: Greg Miller

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and contract manufacturing services. The Group serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit https://www.advanced-medtech.com/ .



