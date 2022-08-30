U.S. Distributor Interest in 1812 Brewing Company Soars After Company Wins U.S. Gold Medal in 2022 World Beer Awards

Watertown, NY, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it is in discussions with beer distributor networks that, when combined, span over twelve northeastern states representing aggregate population of over 70 million people. Based on data obtained by the Company, consumers of beer in these states alone drink an aggregate of approximately 1.5 billion gallons of beer annually, which is large percentage of the 2021 US beer sales of $94.1 billion.

Chairman and CEO, Tom Scozzafava, stated, “Undoubtedly the fact the Company was recently awarded the Gold Medal in the Amber Ale category for the United States in the prestigious World Beer Awards led to a more prominent profile for 1812 Brewing Company within the industry.” Mr. Scozzafava continued, “Combined with the fact that amber is one of the most consumed and easily drinkable “craft” beers, the fact that distributors are interested in getting War of 1812 Amber Ale in their respective brand portfolios makes sense. Said another way: amber beers sell well in general, and ours is one of the best in the entire country.”

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

