DZS Unveils Software Defined Converged Transport Switch System

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced the availability of its M4000 high-performance edge aggregation and mobile transport system. The M4000 offers industry-leading Software Defined Networking (SDN) enabled flexibility for both 5G xHaul (fronthaul, midhaul, backhaul) and network edge traffic aggregation applications. Optimized for network edge deployments with a compact form factor and environmentally hardened design, the DZS M4000 supports advanced low-latency high-capacity switching, synchronization and Quality of Service (QoS) requirements for complex 5G and Open RAN (O-RAN) networks.



“The M4000 has been designed to meet the service aggregation needs of the multi-gigabit access edge and to support the xHaul requirements of the most advanced 5G network deployments in the world,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The M4000 uniquely supports 5G network deployments by delivering high density aggregation, low-latency xHaul connectivity and Grand Master synchronization functionality to cell sites in a single package. Additionally, its interface density, switching and routing capacity, small form factor, and environmentally hardened design make it the perfect solution for aggregating traffic in multi-gigabit fiber access networks. When deployed with our Saber-4400 Coherent Optical Edge transport system and extensive portfolio of Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), service providers can now deliver a new level of multi-gigabit throughput, low-latency, and symmetric capacity for optical access and edge networks. The versatility and industry-leading functionality of the M4000 is generating tremendous interest across our global customer base, spanning from the largest converged carriers in the world to regional and local service providers.”

“Heavy Reading survey data shows that 5G and edge/cloud are the primary drivers for network operator metro network modernization projects,” said Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading. “Increasing capacity, reducing total cost of ownership, and adding advanced functionality are key requirements for these builds. Products like the DZS M4000, that provide multi-layer software functions, low-latency and advanced synchronization, are well-suited to deliver on next-generation cell site router requirements.”

M4000 Key Differentiators:

Leverages DZS’ sdNOS open Network Operating System embedded platform software – providing a rich set of Software Defined Networking (SDN) enabled mobile, packet, and optical access and transport features

Converged multi-layer system with low-latency packet processing for IEEE Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) applications

5G fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul-ready with support for Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE), Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and integrated Global Position System/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS / GNSS) receiver providing high-performance synchronization

1 / 10 / 25 / 40 / 100 Gigabit interface flexibility with a total capacity of up to 32 x 25 Gbps and 2 x 100 Gbps Ethernet ports

Environmentally hardened, extended temperature operation with a -40 °C to +65 °C temperature range for outdoor applications

Edge-optimized, compact form factor providing flexibility for datacenter, rack, indoor and outdoor cabinet installation

The DZS Saber-4400 is a compact, modular, coherent optical transport system specialized for cost-effective delivery of fiber-based services at speeds of up to 400 Gbps, all the way to the edge of the network. Combining the M4000 with the DZS Saber-4400 system allows service providers to support a full range of packet-based client access interfaces and services, with multiple channels of 100G, 200G or 400G line-side transport wavelengths.

The DZS Velocity next-generation access edge systems enable CSPs to leap to multi-gigabit services at scale with OLTs that concurrently support Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON), and 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS) PON, 1 and 10 Gigabit Active Ethernet, and Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) services. Combining the M4000 with the Velocity portfolio allows service providers to consolidate optical broadband access traffic from multiple OLTs with a full set of Layer 2/3 traffic management and aggregation features.

The DZS M4000 can be used for a variety of new revenue-generating applications including:

5G O-RAN packet-based fronthaul gateway

IPv6-enabled 4G/5G cell site router for midhaul and backhaul

Layer 2/ 3 packet traffic aggregation switch for the DZS Saber-4400 100G/400G Optical Edge Transport system and remote DZS V-series OLTs



Top of Rack (TOR) switch for edge network datacenter applications



About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical networking and cloud software solutions.

