Hound Labs Names Tamanna Prashar as Chief Operating Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc., a leader in ultra-sensitive, automated, accurate, and analytical technologies and creator of the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER, welcomes Tamanna Prashar as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role, Prashar’s responsibilities will include working closely with customers and suppliers to ensure optimal service levels while navigating supply chain complexities, managing production schedules, ensuring product quality, and optimizing automation to meet the increasing demand for the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER. She will report to the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Mike Lynn.



Prashar brings a breadth of experience across high-growth and large public companies in the health technology space. She comes to Hound Labs from Lucira Health, where she was the Executive Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. While at Lucira, she led the team that partnered with research and design to manufacture and scale their handheld product which became the first molecular solution approved for Covid-19 self-testing at home during the pandemic.

“With Tamanna’s proven track record of innovation and success, she possesses the perfect combination of experience and strategic vision to commercialize and scale the HOUND® CANNABIS BREATHALYZER,” said Dr. Lynn. “We will immediately benefit from Tamanna’s abilities to build adaptive manufacturing and supply chain footprints that emphasize designing for manufacturability and supply as well as quality.”

Over the years, Prashar has developed best practices for leading transformational change, creating a culture of process excellence, integrating critical business systems, and leveraging supplier partnerships to extend the supply chain. During the pandemic, she created models to accommodate the quickly evolving market and was instrumental in guiding Lucira through a successful IPO.

“I am honored to join the team at Hound Labs and look forward to working to further the mission of balancing SAFETY AND FAIRNESS™ in the workplace,” states Prashar. “The technology platform developed by the Hound Labs R+D team will transform on-site screening for cannabis. For the first time, employers will have access to an ultra-sensitive and automated solution that reduces opportunities for human error while ensuring accurate and objective instrument-read results. I am excited to use my extensive experience to scale operations and manufacturing to meet the growing need for a cannabis solution developed specifically for employers and employees to address the unique challenges emerging from the modern era of cannabis legalization.”

Before joining Lucira, Prashar led supply chain and operations functions at Vyaire Medical and Cepheid, a leading molecular diagnostics company. Additionally, Prashar held roles of increasing responsibility and impact across the supply chain and operations within Covidien’s Neurovascular division and Boston Scientific’s cardiac rhythm management business.

Prashar holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She also earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Her academic research and analysis have contributed to multiple published journal articles, speaking engagements, and the opportunity to inspire future manufacturing and operations leaders as an adjunct professor of business operations at the Keck Graduate Institute.

