Mindset Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO, and Joseph Araujo, CSO of Mindset, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 12-14, 2022.

Mr. Lanthier and Mr. Araujo will participate in a fireside chat with Patrick Trucchio, H.C. Wainwright Research Analyst, on Tuesday, September 13th at 9:30 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset’s management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at Mindset@kcsa.com.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybins in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Information

