AUBix Enables AI Solution Deployments with NVIDIA

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUBix LLC , a mission-critical, multi-tenant data center in Auburn, Alabama, announced today that that it has been named a certified North American colocation provider for the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program , which helps global businesses and organizations access modern data center facilities to build out their artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and infrastructure while simplifying deployment.



NVIDIA DGX ™ systems are purpose-built to optimize AI workloads. AI is rapidly becoming an integral component of solving difficult business challenges, including improving customer service, optimizing supply chains, extracting business intelligence, and designing leading-edge products and services. NVIDIA DGX systems provide the most powerful and complete enterprise AI platform for developing and deploying these innovative applications.

“The addition of NVIDIA DGX systems to AUBix’s leading-edge data center will further our mission of bringing technology parity to rural communities and support their ability to compete in global marketplaces,” said Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and CEO of AUBix. “As we’ve seen, data is the lifeblood of business, education and research, and the next iteration of information technology is AI. We expect the availability of this leading-edge technology to benefit industry sectors including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, cybersecurity, digital manufacturing, academic research, military, state organizations and a wide array of Alabama-based industries.”

AUBix enables digital transformation for businesses through the interconnection of multiple high-speed national and global fiber carriers, as well as deep technology expertise, helping local organizations compete globally. AUBix delivers access to public and private cloud computing resources, dense compute and storage infrastructure, as well as cached content to end users.

With AUBix located close to the end user, data processing and services provide a platform for edge computing that allows organizations to reduce latency and improve the customer experience. Turnkey compliance with industry standards reduces costs for businesses and other organizations, which can also reduce capital costs for technology.

“AI is essential to business transformation, and NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center providers make it simple for enterprises to use the world’s leading AI infrastructure,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of product marketing for DGX systems at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA DGX systems hosted at AUBix, innovative enterprises across the region can get business value from AI faster, without having to focus on the technical requirements of specialized infrastructure deployments.”

AUBix offers 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 4 megawatts of customer power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms, and tenant equipment storage. The six-acre site can be expanded to 100,000+ square feet, providing greater than 12 megawatts total and representing an economic impact of approximately $300 million of investment.

About AUBix

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center that will help bring technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure will boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is expected to be an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet.