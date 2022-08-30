Yellowbrick Hires Robert Potts as VP of North American Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, the leader in Distributed Data Cloud architecture for data warehousing, today announced that Robert Potts has joined the Company as Vice President of North American Sales.



Leading Yellowbrick’s sales team in North America, Potts joins the company with deep experience in tech, SaaS, and databases both on-prem and cloud from a 20-year career at companies such as Net App, Dell, EMC, and Snowflake. Potts held sales leadership roles in all those organizations and most recently led the West Coast teams at H2O.ai. The new position will report to Marc Fields, SVP of Global Sales.

“This is a new position for Yellowbrick and with Robert’s experience in building sales teams – especially his exemplary track record as a sales leader in top-tier companies – he’s the ideal addition to our team to manage our accelerating growth,” said Marc Fields, SVP of Global Sales, Yellowbrick.

The company also recently announced the availability of the latest release of its cloud data warehouse . Yellowbrick’s cloud-native elastic data warehouse scales with growing organizational data needs, running both in the cloud and on-premises with a simple pricing model that delivers predictable costs.

“Yellowbrick has several key differentiators in the data warehousing market, and I’m excited to help expand the company’s North American business opportunities,” said Robert Potts, VP of North American Sales, Yellowbrick. “Enterprises have a heightened need for predictable cost models, cloud flexibility, and top performance. Unlike other options in the market, including Snowflake and other legacy data warehouse solutions, Yellowbrick allows customers to deploy in their own public cloud account, on-premises, or at the edge. I’m looking forward to helping customers achieve their goals with Yellowbrick’s modern data warehouse.”

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs on-premises and in the cloud. Yellowbrick enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud and on-premises instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data, based on the Distributed Data Cloud architecture, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

