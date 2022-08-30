GAINS Customers and Co-Founder to Share Proven Supply Chain Strategies to Control Inventory and Maintain Service Levels

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced an upcoming webinar that addresses current inventory challenges and the real-world impact of supply chain automation and supplier collaboration. Supply Chain Brief will host the event on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT. The panel will include GAINS' co-founder, Bill Benton, and two GAINS customers, AmerCareRoyal and Benco Dental, who successfully use GAINS' supply chain planning insights to optimize inventories of tens of thousands of both private and non-private label goods.

"Given today's inflationary pressures, supply strain, and high transportation fees, inventory availability and costs are top concerns among retailers, manufacturers, and distributors," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "The event will discuss how businesses can use supply chain planning, including automation and machine learning, to mitigate risk, identify demand shifts much earlier, and keep service levels high."

The live discussion will include actionable insights from:

Andrew Kurpiel, Senior Director of Supply Chain, AmerCareRoyal

Paul Benhamou, Director of Supply Chain Consumables, Benco Dental

Bill Benton, Co-Founder, GAINS

Registration for the webinar, How to Tackle Today's Most Complex Inventory Challenges, is available here.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jenny Lacey

GAINSystems

jlacey@gainsystems.com

Related Images











Image 1: GAINS









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment