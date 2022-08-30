Esperion to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that President and CEO, Sheldon Koenig, will present at Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and also participate in H.C. Wainwright’s Annual Global Investment Conference.



Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Monday, September 12th, 2022 Time: 9:20 AM (ET) Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings Webcast: Link





Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022 Time: Presentation on Sept 13, 11:30 AM (ET) Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings Webcast Link

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at https://www.esperion.com/investor-relations/events. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. Esperion commercializes NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets and is the leader in the development of convenient oral, once-daily non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:

Esperion Corporate Communications

corporateteam@esperion.com