FluidLogic expands its proven racing technology to take hydration to the next level for commercial applications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidLogic, a cutting-edge technology company empowering hydration equilibrium for everyone, today announced the extension of its proprietary Active Hydration system to additional commercial markets. Originally designed for motorsports racing, the wearable solution is finding new applications for those with physically demanding jobs, such as health care professionals, first responders or construction workers, where staying hydrated throughout the day is vital.

“When I was racing, I found the standard hydration system to be inefficient and hard to manage. I needed a system that could disconnect easily and automatically prompt me to drink so that I could give my entire focus to the race, but there was nothing like that on the market at the time,” said Ed Jaeger, the founder of FluidLogic. “Understanding that active hydration boosts performance, I set out to create a user-friendly and efficient water delivery system — and FluidLogic was born. Our unique solution has long been a favorite of some of the world’s most demanding sports, and we look forward to bringing hydration equilibrium to everyone.”

FluidLogic’s technology has helped racers across multiple disciplines stay hydrated, including Tyler Reddick, who won at NASCAR’s Brickyard 200 earlier this month. FluidLogic’s patented Active Hydration systems leverage unique magnetic couplings for crucial connections to both streamline fluid delivery and ensure quick disconnections if drivers need to exit their vehicle. By delivering preprogrammed doses of water or other fluids at regular intervals, FluidLogic empowers drivers — and other users — to stay in hydration equilibrium, improving performance and reaction time.

Drinking enough water can positively impact cognitive function, blood pressure and other health indicators. A recent study by Dr. David Ferguson at Michigan State University’s Spartan Motorsports Performance Laboratory found a performance improvement of around 8% to 10% in adequately hydrated people, suggesting inconsistent hydration contributes to slower reaction times. Research shows that people benefit the most from consistent small doses delivered frequently.

“Our active fluid delivery systems have near limitless application possibilities beyond motorsports. Whether you’re a surgeon, driver, police officer, firefighter, construction worker or just trying to get through the day, staying hydrated is critical to maintaining focus and energy — and our innovations make that easier than ever,” said Carlos Arambula, FluidLogic’s vice president of marketing. “The performance benefits unlocked by our state-of-the-art fluid delivery technology have been documented in a university-level study, and we’re excited to bring those advantages to you, the everyday consumer.”

FluidLogic’s patented technology also works for applications that utilize fresh air delivery for hot and dusty environments, cooling users and providing them with clean air. The magnetic technology that FluidLogic utilizes has also been a unique solution for those who use sleep therapy devices. MedLock, a spinoff of the proprietary MagLock magnetic connectors used with FluidLogic, allows users to quickly disconnect their sleep therapy mask from their hose when they need to get up in the middle of the night. Upon returning to bed, MedLock users can reconnect quickly and get back to sleep.

To learn more about how FluidLogic’s innovative technology is helping to revolutionize what it means to be actively hydrated, visit FluidLogic.com.

About FluidLogic

FluidLogic, headquartered in El Segundo, California, is the leading authority on the active transference of fluids. A technology company built out of necessity, FluidLogic develops wearable technology products for the motorsports, health care, military and manufacturing sectors. In addition to the FluidLogic product line, the company’s leading brands include MagLock and MedLock. Each utilizes smartly designed magnetic couplings for state-of-the-art fluid and air delivery. For more information about how FluidLogic takes hydration to the next level, visit FluidLogic.com.

###