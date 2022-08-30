AIAG Welcomes Lucid Motors’ Surinder S. Bedi and ZF Group’s Nichole Felton to Board of Directors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the appointment of Surinder S. Bedi and Nichole Felton to its board of directors. Comprised of executives from the mobility OEM and supplier communities, the board provides future direction for AIAG, and oversees collaborative efforts to strengthen the industry’s commitment to global standards development and competitiveness.



While new additions to AIAG’s board, neither Bedi nor Felton are new to the mobility industries; both bring numerous years of experience to the table, as well as unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities inherent in today’s complex and rapidly changing global supply chains.

Bedi brings over 25 years of high-tech industry experience to AIAG’s board with expertise in advancing product quality strategy to achieve “First Time Right,” innovation, speed, and transformation. He has held various executive positions at top Fortune 500 Companies with US and international responsibility in product development, global quality and reliability, business development and operations, manufacturing, and customer satisfaction. Bedi is currently at Lucid Motors, as the Senior Strategist and Head of Advanced Product Quality. Bedi received an MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Ohio University, a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University India, and Executive Training in Managing Technology and Strategic Innovation from Stanford University. He holds 12 US patents.

Felton joins the AIAG Board of Directors from the ZF Group, having held positions globally in supplier quality, purchasing, and supply chain management. She also has international experience in the automotive industry – including long term assignments in Europe and Mexico – and experience leading supply chain management activities during business spin-off and divestitures. Felton’s educational background includes an MS in Operations Management from Kettering University, a BS in Plastics Engineering Technology from Ferris State University, and a Supply Chain Executive Seminar at Michigan State University.

In her current role as Head of Materials Management for ZF, Felton is responsible for North American sustainability, customs, supply chain, and materials, including localization of supply. Felton is also a member of Inforum’s AutomotiveNEXT Executive Committee and the OESA CPO Council.

Felton’s unique background in leading a semiconductor supplier as part of ZF’s task force will surely influence her work with AIAG. Per her own assertion, she hopes to bring a new perspective to the board based on managing these global supply chain challenges. Felton explains: “My broad supply chain management experience in both passenger car and commercial vehicle application will bring a unique customer perspective to AIAG to deliver new benefits to AIAG member companies.”

Similarly, Bedi hopes to bring his unique insights and expertise in high-tech, renewable, and EV technologies to the AIAG team and board of directors – primarily with regards to his experiences working in product development. “It’s important that consideration of these new technologies be incorporated in the next generation of manufacturing best practices and standards,” Bedi explains. “I have long felt that technology and advanced product quality excellence can be the difference between success and failure for companies in our space. I am delighted to be able to share my perspective of both technical and executive leadership and look forward to collaborating with the AIAG Board of Directors’ future direction.”

Matt Pohlman, AIAG CEO agrees. “AIAG and its board of directors are happy to add the broad expertise of both Felton and Bedi to the team,” Pohlman explains. “Their knowledge of electrification, advanced technologies, and modern supply chains will be invaluable as the mobility industries continue to innovate and move away from legacy technologies. We’re excited to have their input and expertise.”

About AIAG

AIAG is a unique not-for-profit organization where mobility industry OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked together for 40 years to drive down costs and complexity from their manufacturing operations and supply chains. With more than 4,400 member companies, AIAG provides a legal, non-competitive forum for all industry participants to collaborate on innovative solutions to common mobility issues. https://www.aiag.org/

Contact:

Greg Creason

Marketing Director – AIAG

gcreason@aiag.org