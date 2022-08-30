Everest Group Publishes Inaugural Ranking of Top Global Business Services Employers

Mondelez, Microsoft and SAP among Top GBS Employers across India, The Philippines and Poland.



DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group today released the results of its inaugural ranking of top Global Business Services (GBS) employers across India, The Philippines and Poland. Everest Group’s Top GBS Employers™ rankings provide an “outside-in proxy” on how prospective candidates perceive employer companies.

In this first-of-its-kind study, Everest Group has analyzed the employer brand perception of more than 200 leading GBS organizations across India, The Philippines and Poland.

Mondelēz International, Microsoft and SAP rank among the Top 3 in two geographies. Google appears twice among the Top 5.

“Talent is the differentiating factor that enables organizations to survive uncertainties and thrive in intense competition,” said Rohitashwa Aggarwal, vice president at Everest Group. “In the ongoing war for talent, maintaining a positive brand image is of quintessential importance. GBS organizations need to understand what components most contribute to employer brand perception in local talent markets and how to strengthen their brand to attract and retain the best and brightest. Leading global GBS organizations can leverage insights from our Top GBS Employers report and our Talent Performance Framework to optimize their talent management strategies and build future-proof talent models.”

Topping the 2022 list of Top GBS Employers in India are these 10 organizations:

Google Mondelēz International Microsoft Bank of America SAP JPMC P&G Target American Express Novartis

Topping the 2022 list of Top GBS Employers in The Philippines are these 10 organizations:

Henkel SAP JPMC Telstra P&G SunLife Wells Fargo American Express Chevron 3M

Topping the 2022 list of Top GBS Employers in Poland are these 10 organizations:

Mondelēz International Microsoft SAP Standard Chartered Google Cisco Bayer AstraZeneca ING Group P&G

***Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Everest Group Top GBS Employers™ list and analysis***

***LinkedIn Live Event: “Who Are the Top GBS Employers?”***

Thursday, September 15, 6:30 AM CDT: Join the Conversation



Rohitashwa Aggarwal, vice president of GBS Research and Advisory at Everest Group, and Shweta Mohanty, vice president and head of HR for SAP, India, will discuss Everest Group’s inaugural analysis of the Top GBS Employers across leading GBS markets, including India, the Philippines, and Poland, and what the top GBS employers are doing to set themselves apart.

***On-Demand Webinar: “Elevate Your GBS Employer Brand: Lessons from Top Employers***



Everest Group presents the results of its Top GBS Employers study and shares what top GBS employers are doing to set themselves apart. Watch this webinar to learn what factors impact brand perception as a GBS employer, how brand perception varies for GBS talent and technology talent, and what organizations can do to address employee grievances and enhance their overall brand perception among potential employees.

“It's great to be recognized among the world's Top GBS Employers across regions,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India, Head, SAP User Enablement. “SAP's innovations for half a million customers are fueled by its talent powerhouse. As a leading product organization that doesn't have a public-facing product, a unique and attractive talent branding strategy is imperative to onboard the best minds and elevate our innovation quotient to help the world run better and improve people’s lives.”

“It is truly a proud moment to be identified as a top GBS employer in India,” said Shweta Mohanty, VP – Head of HR, SAP, India. “We place immense importance on providing best-in-class experiences for our employees, built around empathy. The last two years have reinforced the value of being truly inclusive and focusing on 'moments that matter.' And this includes providing the best candidate experience to all our prospective employees. What differentiates us is that we constantly personalize our practices and processes by consciously using technology for a diverse 12K+ employees in India.”

Key Takeaways:

Across all markets assessed (India, the Philippines and Poland), employees place a strong emphasis on compensation, work environment, and career development, and these factors have the most impact on employer brand perception.

The influence of work flexibility (e.g., the option to choose one’s working model, work schedule flexibility, etc.) on job satisfaction ratings is increasing across geographies. Diversity & Inclusion, while important, are creating limited impact on the overall employer brand perception of GBS organizations as of now.

Both fresh and experienced technology professionals exhibit a strong preference for TMT (technology, media and telecom), HLS (healthcare and life sciences), and BFS (banking and financial services) GBS organizations, mainly driven by a perception of better career opportunities (e.g., robust training programs, opportunities to work on latest IT stacks) in those segments.

The workforce employed by Philippines-based GBS organizations reports relatively higher levels of satisfaction across all parameters as compared to their Polish and Indian counterparts.

No significant correlation exists between the age and/or size of a GBS organization and its employee satisfaction ratings across geographies.



Everest Group’s analysis spans multiple brand dimensions, including compensation, career progression, senior management, work-life balance, diversity, culture and values. The study also analyzes the performance of each of these GBS organizations in the local talent markets based on the prevailing attrition rates, joiner-exit ratio and the overall employee satisfaction ratings. By design, this analysis is based on publicly available information only, with an intent to capture the perception of prospective employees about top GBS organizations.



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

