IntelliTrans Achieves SOC 1 and 2 Compliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that the company has achieved SOC 1 and 2 Type II Compliance, ensuring the company’s data is secure against the increased onslaught of cybersecurity hacks. This is critical as the threats to supply chains continue to increase every year.



“Everybody in our industry remembers the impact of the hack of Colonial Pipeline had on the country, which highlights the need for everyone, from employees to trading partners and vendors, to do their part to protect their information,” said Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “Hackers and other bad actors are taking advantage of the vulnerabilities caused by the pandemic with many of us working from home. Now is the time to be diligent with your information security policies.”

With SOC 1 and 2 compliance, companies gain a competitive edge by ensuring customers and prospects that their data is as secure as possible. IntelliTrans goes above and beyond the information security requirements by sharing documented policies with employees, trading partners, customers, and vendors. IntelliTrans is a tech-enabled service provider and has been able to help customers out when the customer experienced a cybersecurity event by augmenting their team so the customer can continue with its business-critical activities.

IntelliTrans is a division of Roper Technologies and follows its information security policies. The Roper portfolio of companies includes a wide breadth of software businesses across supply chain, healthcare, food supply, and government contractors, among others. Best practices and lessons learned are shared across this portfolio, augmenting what IntelliTrans received from the SOC auditors and intensifying the security of the company’s data.

Importance of SOC Compliance

According to Bloomberg, “The hack that took down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. and led to shortages across the East Coast was the result of a single compromised password, according to a cybersecurity consultant who responded to the attack.”

IntelliTrans suggests these steps to improve information security:

Educate employees on your policies and procedures and ensure they comply; train them on threat recognition and mitigation

Use multi-factor authentication so that users log into the system with more than just a password

Use unique passwords to protect against credential stuffing, where cybercriminals use stolen login information from one system and attempt to access another system; people often use the same password and user ID across systems, so ensure policies and training are in place so this does not happen.

Remove former employee accounts so that cybercriminals don’t gain access to it.

“It is relatively hard to decrypt data or passwords; it is said to take a billion years to guess a complex password,” adds Sherman. “It comes down to holding people accountable to follow your security policies and procedures and to take measures within your ecosystem so that people won't use the same password in two different systems.”

“It’s also important to remember that achieving SOC compliance is a process, not an event,” adds Harold Vickers, Director of IT Operations at IntelliTrans. “It never stops, and we are always looking for areas of improvement as threats are always evolving. What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow.”

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Website: www.intellitrans.com.