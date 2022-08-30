EVEREVE Launches New Private Label Denim Line

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVEREVE, a contemporary fashion retailer with soon-to-be 100+ brick and mortar stores set for 2023, an online store and a fast-growing subscription box service, is expanding its growing in-house brand, EVEREVE COLLECTION, to include a new line of denim. EVEREVE launched its private label brand in 2021 and it currently accounts for more than 20 percent of the brand’s in-store and online merchandise. Based on its growing success, EVEREVE saw an opportunity to introduce denim as the next step in the EVEREVE COLLECTION’s evolution.



“At EVEREVE, we have always been invested in empowering women by offering clothing and accessories that make them feel good about themselves,” said Megan Tamte, co-founder and co-CEO of EVEREVE. “Denim is a staple in just about every woman’s closet and after the success of our EVEREVE COLLECTION launch, denim seemed like a perfect fit to add to our growing line.”

Research found that customers are looking for more casual, yet trend-forward options for their wardrobes. EVEREVE, who focuses on offering women elevated, contemporary, and versatile options, recognized that customer preferences began to change over the past year. Adding denim to the EVEREVE COLLECTION provides more versatility and style options.

The new denim lineup features many cuts and styles, including:

The EVER Short : The easy-to-love EVER Short features a high-rise silhouette crafted in soft comfort-stretch denim. Finished with distressed details and frayed hems, these versatile cutoffs are the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe.

: The easy-to-love EVER Short features a high-rise silhouette crafted in soft comfort-stretch denim. Finished with distressed details and frayed hems, these versatile cutoffs are the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. The EVER Straight : Featuring two washes - faded black or neutral blue, these high rise, straight-leg jeans by EVEREVE offer a full-length silhouette with a flattering high rise, button fly closure, and raw hems. Crafted in comfort-stretch denim, these versatile jeans will move with you from day to night. Available in sizes 24-32.

: Featuring two washes - faded black or neutral blue, these high rise, straight-leg jeans by EVEREVE offer a full-length silhouette with a flattering high rise, button fly closure, and raw hems. Crafted in comfort-stretch denim, these versatile jeans will move with you from day to night. Available in sizes 24-32. The EVER Trouser : The fall season’s most sophisticated and on-trend silhouette! Available in a faded neutral blue wash, this high-rise, full-length, straight wide-leg jean by EVEREVE is also created in comfort-stretch denim and offers the most flattering fit.

: The fall season’s most sophisticated and on-trend silhouette! Available in a faded neutral blue wash, this high-rise, full-length, straight wide-leg jean by EVEREVE is also created in comfort-stretch denim and offers the most flattering fit. All denim is available in sizes 24-32.

For more details, check out this video all about denim HERE .



To find out more or shop the latest clothing styles, visit EVEREVE stores nationwide or online at www.evereve.com.

ABOUT THE EVEREVE COLLECTION

The EVEREVE Collection is the culmination of 15+ years styling real women in their dressing rooms around the country – from learning the silhouettes and fabrics that customers truly love to listening to thousands of pieces of feedback about quality, fit and design. They’ve combined all of their knowledge into a collection of iconic EVEREVE styles. Put simply: they took the best of the best, and made them better.

ABOUT EVEREVE

Evereve is a coast-to-coast women’s fashion retailer with a boutique feel, high-touch personal service, and curated collection of elevated, contemporary, and versatile brands including Paige, Velvet, Sundry, Agolde, and their own best-selling line. Evereve operates 96 stores across 33 states, a successful e-commerce platform at evereve.com, and Trendsend, their digital personal styling service.