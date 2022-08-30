Worldwide Frozen Fish & Seafood Product Industry to 2027 - by Region, Company, Product Type, Freezing Technique, End-user and Sales Channel

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frozen Fish & Seafood Product Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nowadays, consumers are shifting toward a healthy lifestyle, which has led to high demand for healthy food with nutrition value. However, seafood contains high-protein, low-calories, and multiple vitamins and minerals. Eating seafood decreases the risk of heart attack, stroke, hypertension, and obesity. It is also provides essential nutrition to infant and children for their development. Seafood is one of the best diet foods for obese people. It consists of low total fat and saturated fat; most fishes contain less than 5% of fat.

Additionally, fishes have omega-3 fatty acids, which have multiple added health benefits to the humans. Further, increasing population changes in the food preference due to the influence of tourism wide speared knowledge about health awareness and increase in players in the hospitality & tourism industry contribute positively to the expanding frozen fish & seafood food products globally.



This report gives complete insight regarding the increasing adaption of frozen fish and seafood products. With an increase in the awareness about the benefits that fish and other seafood have on the heart, more people are demanding frozen seafood, as it is easier to clean also compared to fresh ones. The frozen seafood market includes cured fish, tuna, salmon, lobster, and shrimp. Freezing the seafood increases its shelf life without losing its nutritional content, also available at a convenient price as compare to raw seafood.

The frozen seafood market globally is expected to see enhanced competition in the market with the emergence of new players. Due to the increasing adaption of frozen seafood products, the market is expected to witness growth of above 5% CAGR by 2027. The seafood companies have been enhanced by their operation towards retail sales and a good deal of seafood suppliers have evolved towards online distribution networks.



The trend of wild-caught fish is another key driver that is boosting the growth of the frozen fish & seafood market. Many consumers are citing wild-caught seafood with taste, healthfulness, and freshness. Since fish sourced in its natural habitats can only be harvested on a seasonal basis, companies are increasing efforts to freeze-cold wild-caught fish in order to ensure a year-round supply.



Companies in the frozen fish & seafood market are increasing efforts to maintain premium quality of their products in order to comply with the international food safety standards. It has been found that non-frozen fish is subject to rapid degradation and has a shorter shelf life. Hence, many consumers prefer frozen fish & seafood items. However, the common concept of fresher is always better is increasingly argued in the market for frozen fish & seafood.

Increasing consumer interest in product quality and safety is seen in markets in developed and developing countries, specifically in Europe and North America. Rising focus on the source of raw materials is due to high use of synthetic chemicals and pesticides in the aquaculture sector, especially in developing countries. This has impelled manufacturers to be more focused on the feed provided to the sea animals in aquaculture industry.



The aquaculture industry expects high demand for premium seafood that includes organic frozen fish and seafood, appealing to consumers looking for a better product containing high nutrition content required for cautious and healthy living. Manufacturers of frozen fish and seafood products use different attractive promotional activity to improve their sales in the market.

The demand for premium products is currently main-stream in developed regions, which is expected to rise in developing regions as well in the coming years, due to changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing per capital income of consumers. However, more people have started eating seafood as it helps in different health-related problems. Nevertheless, there is no proven validation for its nutritional value in the market as it is processed food.



The rise in disposable income and preference for food that provides convenience in cooking and consumption has gained profound importance especially among the urban populace owing to their busy lifestyle. In addition, there is an increase in awareness of the health benefits of seafood. The easy accessibility and availability of various varieties of seafood under one roof through establishment of large retail chains especially in the developing countries helps propel the market expansion.

However, overfishing has become a great cause of concern not only to the fisheries but also the environment. Overexploitation could lead to less availability of fish, which in turn increases the prices of frozen seafood, ultimately hampering the market growth. Also, adopting quick freezing technology to freeze seafood can help produce superior quality of products and using heat-and-eat containers which will allow consumers to cook their food products instantly, can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers to expand the market base.



COVID-19 Impacts

The spread of global pandemic COVID-19 has resulted in unprecedented disruption across the seafood industry. Governments have shuttered fish markets and halted processing plants. Several regions affected by the virus have restricted import-export of frozen fish & seafood that has resulted in huge loss for seafood manufacturers. Online presence and local sourcing seem one of the best to generate revenue in the industry. In addition, frozen seafood is in demand during the lockdown, as they have longer shelf life compared to fresh seafood.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Frozen Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Global Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.3. Global Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Products Market Outlook

5.4. Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Outlook

5.5. Global Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook

5.6. Global Frozen Fish & Seafood Market Outlook

5.7. Market Share

5.7.1. By Region

5.7.2. By Company

5.7.3. By Product Type

5.7.4. By Freezing Technique

5.7.5. By End User

5.7.6. By Sales Channel



6. North America Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

6.1. US Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

6.2. Canada Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

6.3. Mexico Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

6.4. Rest of North America Frozen Food Market Outlook



7. Europe Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.1. UK Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.2. Germany Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.3. France Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.4. Italy Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.5. Russia Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.6. Spain Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

7.7. Rest of Europe Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

8.1. China Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

8.2. Japan Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

8.3. Australia Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

8.4. India Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

8.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook



9. Latin America Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

9.1. Brazil Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

9.2. Argentina Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

9.3. Chile Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

9.4. Columbia Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

9.5. Rest of Latin America Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook



10. Middle East Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

10.1. UAE Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

10.2. Saudi Arabia Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

10.3. Israel Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

10.4. Rest of Middle East Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook



11. Africa Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

11.1. South Africa Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook

11.2. Rest of Africa Frozen Fish & Seafood Products Market Outlook



12. Policy and Regulatory



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Market Drivers

13.2. Market Challenges



14. Market Trends and Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porters Five Force Model

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Cargill Incorporation

15.2.2. Nomad Foods

15.2.3. Rich Product Corporation

15.2.4. Al Kabeer Group



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe8yhz