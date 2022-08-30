Softwoods Reveals Simple Ways to Extend Living Space Outdoors With a Pergola

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Softwoods, a family-owned South Australian company specialising in pergolas, decking, carports and more, incorporating a pergola into a backyard layout is an easy way to extend the useable living space.

Using a pergola to frame a flexible open-air workspace that is separate from the house can create the ultimate outdoor working-from-home space. Pergolas typically sport uncovered rafters for slight but noticeable shade, explains Softwoods. A pergola can help to shield a computer screen from the sun's glare while still allowing residents to enjoy natural light. It's also easy to increase the amount of shade provided by a pergola by adding outdoor blinds to the beams. Incorporating comfortable outdoor furniture, potted plants and lighting as well as an outlet for charging electronics will finish the space nicely.

A pergola can help extend a home's entertaining capabilities too, adds Softwoods. Defining an outdoor cooking and dining zone with a pergola provides a lot of flexibility. Softwoods pergolas create a private and protected outdoor environment and are available with a gable roof or flat/skillion roof. Homeowners can get creative with the shape and materials used for their pergola.

Softwoods explains that gable roof pergolas offer a light and cool environment as they have a higher roof with open ends to allow for airflow. The rafters are cut at angles and meet in the centre of the structure at a ridge. This pergola style can mirror the roofline of a home and blend into its architectural style. They can be lined with timber or materials that emulate ceilings and can have decorative elements added such as false gables and Dutch gables that allow for more space under the roof. Flat/skillion roof pergolas are highly versatile and can be lined with a timber ceiling featuring inbuilt lighting and fans.

Freestanding pergolas can be assembled across any type of outdoor surface, so installing one in a secluded corner of a property can create a designated relaxing area, explains Softwoods. Adding a pergola next to a pool or water feature will create a peaceful sanctuary that can be used for yoga, meditation or simply relaxing.

