Maple Hill Creamery Names Jim Hau as President

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Hill Creamery , America's original 100 percent grass-fed organic dairy company, recently named Jim Hau as President. He will retain the role of Chief Financial Officer he has held since 2021. Hau, former CFO at Arizona Nutritional Supplements and PanTheryx, has over 30 years of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, including 18 years working with dairy-related businesses.



A forward-thinking change leader with both public and private equity company experience, Hau brings a track record of leading mission-critical initiatives that include building corporate financial infrastructures, departments and teams; integrating business acquisitions; and preparing for IPO. In addition, he brings a track record of success in mergers and acquisitions integration, strategic financial planning, capital raising and organizational restructuring.

“I’m proud and excited to be taking this leadership role with such a trusted brand at such an exciting time in the market, when the consumer is looking for healthy premium products derived from regenerative agriculture,” said Hau.

Hau spent 12 years at WhiteWave Foods, where he helped lead the original integration of Horizon, International Delight and the legacy WhiteWave businesses, before eventually playing a significant role in the 2012 IPO process and becoming Chief Accounting Officer, then leaving with the sale of the business to Danone in 2017. Prior to WhiteWave, Hau spent 15 years at Unilever in various roles, including Controller for the North American ice cream business, which included the Breyers, Popsicle, Ben & Jerry’s, Klondike and Good Humor brands.

Hau’s first goal at Maple Hill is to strengthen its economic position to ensure it has solid financial strength to continue building the brand. He noted, “we have a tremendous consumer proposition because we allow families to enjoy the highest nutritional value in the dairy space, while supporting small family farms, who provide the most humane treatment to their cows, all in a way that improves the land and the planet through regenerative farming.

“At Maple Hill, we get the milk the way it was intended by nature, with cows grazing on natural organic grass, which provides the best nutrients so they produce the most nutritious milk for the consumer. Maple Hill does not claim indirect climate improvements through the purchase of carbon offsets. We do it directly, through regenerative farming practices, in a way that actually sequesters carbon and improves the earth’s degrading soil.”

Hau received a B.S. in business administration from Marquette University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

For more information about Maple Hill Creamery, visit www.maplehill.com .

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Maple Hill

Maple Hill has been disrupting the dairy industry since its beginnings in 2009. From day one Maple Hill’s founders committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that are better for the animal, for the planet and for everyone. The company was founded with a mission to create clean, organic, low sugar and no sugar dairy products and continues to meet that demand for consumers today.

Maple Hill produces milk, kefir and yogurt procured from small family farms in Upstate New York. You can find their products nationwide in more than 8,000 retailers including Whole Foods Markets, Amazon Fresh, Natural Grocers, Target, Walmart, Jewel, Sprouts, Stop and Shop, ShopRite, Shaws, Meijer, Central Market, King Soopers, PCC Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford and Earth Fare, as well as many specialty and independent retailers. For more information, visit maplehill.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram @maplehillcreamery .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d102ddbb-b447-4188-a9e2-c18bf2e5be8d