IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Cerberus Sentinel leverages an integrated approach to reduce noise and bridge common silos that often limit the effectiveness of cybersecurity programs. Pulling disparate technologies, teams, and vendors together, the company helps its clients enjoy a simpler and more successful journey to cyber resilience. Since 2019, Cerberus Sentinel has worked to rapidly expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity and compliance businesses with top-tier talent who utilize the latest technology to create innovative protection solutions.

“Cerberus Sentinel has invested in enterprise solutions and executive talent to integrate its different organizations. We see IBN as an important addition to our team as we move into the next level of cybersecurity and compliance leadership for our customers,” said David Jemmett, founder and CEO of Cerberus Sentinel. “Our ecosystem works together to provide complete cybersecurity through cross-pollination of solutions that begin at the network level and extend through technologies, people, policy, and practices.”

“This ecosystem is intended to foster additional growth opportunities and drive overall recurring revenue. Once engaged, our company strives to become trusted advisors for our customers’ cybersecurity and compliance demands by providing tailored security solutions based upon their organizational needs.”

As part of the client partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Cerberus Sentinel.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Cerberus Sentinel the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“An expected increase in cybercrime, cost effectiveness of provided solutions and stringent mandatory government regulations aimed at protecting corporate data are forecast to drive the global managed security services market for the foreseeable future,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Cerberus Sentinel as the company continues to leverage its evolving suite of enterprise solutions and its proven management team to simplify the cybersecurity journey for its growing customer base.”

To learn more about Cerberus Sentinel, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/CISO.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CerberusSentinel.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that IBN is an important addition to our team as we move into the next level of cybersecurity and compliance leadership for our customers; our belief that our ecosystems works together to provide complete cybersecurity through cross-pollination of solutions that begin at the network level and extend through technologies, people, policy, and practices; our belief that this ecosystem is intended to foster additional growth opportunities and drive overall recurring revenue; our belief that once engaged, our company strives to become trusted advisors for our customers’ cybersecurity and compliance demands by providing tailored security solutions based upon their organizational needs; IBN’s intention to leverage its investor based distribution network and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for our company; and our expectation of increased cybercrime, cost effectiveness of provided solutions and stringent mandatory government regulations aimed at protecting corporate data will drive the global managed security services market for the foreseeable future. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO

Cerberus Sentinel

480-500-7294

Neil.Stinchcombe@CerberusSentinel.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com