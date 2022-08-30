Polypropylene Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.7% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global polypropylene market is likely to develop at CAGR of 5.7% during forecast timeline, from 2019 to 2027. The global market is likely to touch value of US$ 164 Bn By 2027. Due of its exceptional chemical and mechanical properties, polypropylene is extensively used in the production of automobile components, packaging and branding, building materials, medical devices as well as a variety of research center hardware.



The demand analysis of polypropylene market estimates that the need for polypropylene substance in the packaging industry is expected to bolster the global polypropylene market in the near future. In this industry, sales of polypropylene market are unmistakably linked to rising consumption of packaged beverages and foods. Polypropylene is a good choice for food packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry as it helps lessen the likelihood of food degradation. Rising usage in the food and beverage industry is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the polypropylene market. It also has outstanding moisture absorption. In addition, the global polypropylene market is anticipated to grow quickly due to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences toward lightweight devices.

Key Findings of Market Report

Depending on end use, the global automotive industry is concentrating on developing materials to promote eco-friendliness in automobiles due to growing concern over environmental issues. Over a fourth of the combined discharge of ozone-depleting substances come from street transportation. Automotive light-weighting has become an obvious global trend as a result of growing awareness about ozone-depleting chemical emissions and energy security issues. This factor is likely to drive positive polypropylene market outlook.





In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for around 55% of the global polypropylene market in 2018 and is projected to increase its share by 2027. Due to growing demand in the packaging and automobile assembly industries, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to open up significant lucrative avenues for the regional market. India, Japan, and China are prominent countries contributing toward regional market development due to steadily increasing usage of polypropylene in the automotive and food and beverage packaging applications in these countries.



Global Polypropylene Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS Group Holdings

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Global Polypropylene Market: Segmentation

End Use

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer products

Electrical & electronics

Construction

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



