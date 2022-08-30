Indian Streaming Service aha Partners with Evergent to Support Global Multi-lingual and Multi-currency Subscription Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the successful migration of aha, the 100% local OTT entertainment platform delivering premium digital content in multiple languages to users in more than 190 countries. Evergent’s flexible subscriber management and agile monetization platform makes it possible for aha to seamlessly integrate new languages and currencies, facilitating rapid expansion into new audiences and geographies. aha’s partnership with Evergent is a component of its broader partnership with Firstlight Media, the end-to-end provider of the cloud-native aha OTT platform.



As streaming services aim to serve global audiences and diasporas for some of the world’s most important cultures and languages, they are frequently limited by the complexity of working across multiple regions, payment methods and currencies. Streaming services must be able to quickly integrate new distribution and payment approaches and test new promotions and packages in order to drive audience growth and maximize revenue. Evergent’s monetization products make it possible for media and entertainment services to develop country-specific business rules and monetization models, offering the agility and flexibility needed to succeed on a multinational level.

Specifically, with this partnership, aha will take advantage of the Evergent platform to dynamically offer new products and promotions across different devices and service plans with multiple currencies and country-specific business rules. Additionally, the platform will facilitate seamless integration of major distribution partners to increase the aha service footprint and overall revenues.



“Evergent’s robust platform has provided us with the capabilities needed to go to market quickly with new plans and promotions,” said Ajit Thakur, CEO at aha. “By enabling us to expand horizontally and easily integrate new payment methods and currencies across multiple regions, Evergent has supported aha’s ambitious growth plans and allowed us to reach a truly worldwide audience with our premium digital video service.”



“Today’s video providers require unprecedented speed and agility in order to capture a truly global addressable market,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Through our platform, aha has established specific business rules for companies in individual countries while maintaining oversight of a large network of distribution partners and subsidiaries. aha can now deploy different promotions based on the user’s device or payment plan, while a variety of partnership-based revenue structures can drive further growth through international expansion.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

ABOUT aha

Launched in 2020, aha is an Indian video-on-demand streaming service based out of Hyderabad offering premium digital content for Telugu-speaking audiences across the world in more than 190 countries. Owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group, aha in the last 20 months of its journey has successfully added more than 45 million unique users with 13+ million downloads and 1.5 million active subscriptions. aha offers its 6 million active users original Telugu content across various formats that include movies, web-series, and non-fiction shows. Available at ₹399 annually, aha offers an affordable viewing experience to all.

