Jojoba Oil Market Growing At A CAGR of 6.2% By 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

The global Jojoba Oil market size was valued at USD 245.19 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 351.75 million by 2027.

Jojoba Oil Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Types

Winterised Jojoba

Lite Jojoba (Bleached Jojoba)

Segment by Application



Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Jojoba Oil Market: -

Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Sivkin Butik

Eco Oil Argentina SA

Purcell Jojoba International

W. Ulrich GMBH

El Baraka for Natural Oils

The Jojoba Company

Earth Expo Company

Inca Oil SA

Detailed TOC of Global Jojoba Oil Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Jojoba Oil Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Jojoba Oil Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Jojoba Oil Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Jojoba Oil Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Jojoba Oil Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Jojoba Oil Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Jojoba Oil Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

