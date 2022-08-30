Diesel Technology Forum Launches New Website with a Focus on the Future

Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) is embracing the latest web technology and design in its enhanced website dieselforum.org. It is built on the modern content management system SiteWrench, which is a product of Speak Creative.

“This new site embodies the same spirit of continuous improvement found in diesel engines, fuels, and equipment. With it we will be delivering more meaningful information, insights, and visualizations with a focus on where diesel is headed in the future,” says Executive Director Allen Schaeffer. “We want to make sure that everyone interested in learning about the advancements in diesel technology can do so easily, at any time, from anywhere in the world!”

DTF’s project lead Jessica Puchala explains, “We focused on improving the user experience by creating a compelling responsive design that works on any device. One that builds in great attention to accessibility, with strong support behind the scenes. That includes a content delivery network to speed up viewing, strong search engine optimization, and more. We hope our visitors enjoy the new content, clear navigation, and exciting visuals.”

Schaeffer says, “The Forum operates at the intersection of technology, public policy, and the future. The new website showcases that beautifully.”

Dieselforum.org explains how, where, and why diesel fits into the future.

Visitors will discover that diesel fits into the future because of its continuous improvement, energy efficiency, and low emissions. Diesel is a key part of our sustainable energy future because of its superior performance and suitability for a wide array of low carbon renewable fuels.

Diesel fits anywhere reliable, efficient, and low-emissions power is required. Diesel fits into the future because there will always be a situation, an application, a use, or demand for which a “new fuel or technology” might not be able to get the job done without a significant compromise or risk. Operators of commercial trucks, construction, farm, power generation, and other heavy-duty equipment, as well as larger SUVs and pickup trucks, rely on diesel.

And diesel fits into the future because no other technology can match its combination of features and performance. Diesel delivers just what we need when we need it: efficient and near-zero emissions power. It enables progress for people as well as global economies. Diesel will help communities meet sustainability and climate resilience goals with reliable power and technology solutions.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

