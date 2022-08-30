Global Enterprise WLAN Market to Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028 | 71% for All Enterprise to have WLAN by 2028

Westford, USA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With each passing year, enterprise WLAN market witnessing a significant growth in revenue. That's not just because of the proliferation of mobile devices and BYOD programs, but also the increasing demand for seamless connectivity between employees and their company's various applications and data repositories. Fortunately, there are plenty of vendors that are ready to meet the needs of all types of enterprise clients with their wide range of Wi-Fi solutions.

Another reason for the popularity of enterprise WLAN market is its ability to provide security and privacy for employees. By using encryption technology, organizations can guarantee that data is secure when it’s being transferred between devices.

To meet the rising expectations of corporate IT departments, many vendors in the global enterprise WLAN market such as D-Link, TP Link, Dell, and Netgear among others are developing innovative new products that combine 802.11ac Wave2 with secure enterprise-grade authentication, encryption, and management features. These advanced technologies can help organizations protect their networks from unauthorized access, eliminate bandwidth congestion due to interference, and meet compliance requirements such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Public Safety Broadband regulation.

SkyQuest Estimated 71% for All Enterprise to have WLAN by 2028

Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the need for a secure and robust wi-fi network to support their business operations. In a recent study, SkyQuest analysts found that by 2028, nearly 71% of all businesses will have a wireless LAN as their primary mode of connecting to the internet from 48% in 2021. This growth is due in part to the expansion of BYOD (bring your own device) policies, the need for mobile workers to be productive from anywhere, and the demand from consumers for more seamless connectivity.

In 2021, 48% of organizations surveyed reported that they were using or planning to use more mobile devices within their organization. BYOD has also become increasingly prevalent in recent years, with 54% of organizations using or planning to use it within their organization in the coming years. That’s up from just 23% who had tried it in 2017.

This growth is especially pronounced in the telecom segments, where enterprise WLAN solutions accounted for 37% of overall spending. By 2018, enterprise WLAN market will consume more than $23.9 billion annually.

Given this heightened demand for enterprise wireless networks, it's no surprise that wireless LAN infrastructure is becoming an even more important part of businesses' IT portfolios. In fact, according to SkyQuest businesses now spend more money on WLAN than on any other technology category." However, there are several considerations employers need to take into account when planning and deploying a wireless LAN: security, performance and mobility.

Top Recent Technology Developments in Enterprise WLAN Market

802.11ax Sherman Park solution: One of the key advances in enterprise wireless LAN technology is the 802.11ax standard, also known as WiFi 6. 802.11ax is a major overhaul of the IEEE standards that governs wireless networking technology, and offers significant performance improvements over previous iterations of the standard. As well as supporting higher throughputs and longer range, 802.11ax offers enhanced security features such as user authentication, content filtering and traffic prioritization.

Private 5G: A recent survey by SkyQuest, indicated that 53% of enterprises in the global enterprise WLAN market are looking to deploy 5G in the near future, and with good reason. 5G has the potential to radically change how businesses work, by providing ultra-fast broadband connections that can transmit huge amounts of data quickly and reliably.

Today, businesses are increasingly reliant on wireless networks to connect employees and devices within offices. This is especially the case for mobile workers who need fast, reliable connectivity without having to take up valuable desk space.

More Multi-Tenant Wireless Networks: As enterprises continue to fragment into smaller, more specialized units, it is becoming more challenging to create a cohesive WLAN network. In response, many enterprise WLAN market providers are offering multi-tenant features that allow multiple organizations to share the same airspace without conflict. This increases the scalability of enterprise WLANs and makes them more cost-effective for corporatewide deployment. The company was able generate a revenue of around USD 640 million by providing the solution to businesses.

SkyQuest has published report on global enterprise WLAN market. The report would help the market participants in identifying the current advancements in the global market, their adoption, attitude and requirement of end-users, technology landscape, impact of Wi-Fi 6 on sales of current available devices, and private 5G, among others.

Cisco to Lead and Juniper to Continue Witnessing Fastest Growth in Global Enterprise WLAN Market

Cisco is the undisputed leader of the enterprise WLAN market and its routers are relied on by many businesses for their WLAN needs. The company has been in the Wi-Fi business for a long time and its vast experience gives it an edge over its competitors. It has several high-end products available in the market such as the Cisco PrimeWRT, which specializes in securing enterprise networks.

Juniper is another leading player in the WiFi space with a broad portfolio of products that cater to different needs of businesses. Its devices are known for their reliability and performance, making them a good fit for high-traffic networks. Juniper is also one of the companies that have made significant investments in cloud-based management tools, which give administrators more control over their networks. In 2022, the company reported around 117% jump in its revenue of Q1 2022 as compared previous year and in same quarter. Apart from this, the company witnessed a growth of around 31% y-to-y. As per SkyQuest analysis, Juniper is witnessing the fastest growth than any other prominent players in the global enterprise WLAN market.

Major Players in Global Enterprise WLAN Market

Commscope, Inc. (US)

TP Link (US)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (Germany)

Netgear, Inc. (US)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (US)

Fortinet, Inc. (US)

New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

