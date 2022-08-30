Irwin Naturals Files Q2 2022 Financials

Rapid Execution on Cannabis Licensing and Ketamine Clinic

Rollup Strategy to Accelerate Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced the Company filed results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, the period ended June 30, 2022 on www.sedar.com.

Philippe Faraut, CFO, stated, “While supply chain issues, reduced inventory at our customers and product transitions resulted in an 18% decrease in revenues, we maintained profitability. Additionally, as we continue to execute on our cannabis licensing and ketamine clinic rollup strategy, we will be adding new revenue streams to our results in the quarters to come. Following a bump in sales once the nation emerged from the most severe Covid related restrictions, we believe that our mass market (nutraceutical) business, we are now tracking back to normal sales patterns, which we believe will result in secular growth in the coming quarters.”

Mr. Faraut continued, “We maintain a healthy balance sheet, have very limited debt and have access to considerable working capital through our credit line and other instruments to invest in accelerated growth through our Emergence clinics and cannabis business lines. With acquisitions resulting in 11 clinics announced and completed, we anticipate seeing considerable growth coming from our Emergence business in the coming quarters, further supported by the rollout of our licensing deals, which now sees us in four states and in Canada.”

Financial Summary

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, $ % June 30, $ % Combined Statement of Profit 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Non-CBD operating revenue $ 20,125 $ 24,100 $ (3,975 ) -16.5 % $ 40,860 $ 45,435 $ (4,575 ) -10.1 % CBD operating revenue 1,684 2,493 (809 ) -32.5 % 3,543 5,293 (1,750 ) -33.1 % Total Operating Revenue 21,809 26,593 (4,784 ) -18.0 % 44,403 50,728 (6,325 ) -12.5 % Gross Profit 9,559 12,106 (2,547 ) -21.0 % 20,605 23,853 (3,248 ) -13.6 % Income from Operations 505 3,135 (2,630 ) -83.9 % 3,031 6,938 (3,907 ) -56.3 % Net Profit 111 2,977 (2,866 ) -96.3 % 1,692 6,692 (5,000 ) -74.7 % As of As of $ % Statement of Financial Position June 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Change Total assets 63,785 47,219 16,566 35.1 % Total liabilities 34,031 24,103 9,928 41.2 %

Klee Irwin, CEO, commented, “The current proliferation of scientific research into the efficacy of psychedelics assisted mental health treatments has sorted two effects. On the one hand, treating physicians are taking notice of the remarkable results this line of treatment can accomplish, which is driving adoption amongst physicians and other mental health workers. On the demand side, we are seeing a rapidly accelerating destigmatization of psychedelics. Both are drivers that will continue to grow the market and with our rapidly expanding clinics chain, we are exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this growth.”

Mr. Irwin continued, “While we saw similar patterns with cannabis, we believe that the strong science behind these treatments, with buy-in from both medical professionals and patients, will show an accelerated adoption curve. The one element that was missing was a trusted brand. With the Irwin Naturals brand recognized by over 100 million North Americans, there is now a well-known and trusted provider in the space. This, we believe, will drive additional patients our way to drive a marked acceleration of revenue and profitability growth.”

Financial Highlights

The 18.0% decline in overall operating revenues were due largely to supply issues in the CBD segment, related to a fire at a key supplier. The decline in sales is believed to be temporary as production of CBD products has restarted at the Company’s manufacturer. Other factors impacting sales related to order timing and the loss of distribution of certain non-CBD mass market products.



Income from operations in Q2 2022 came in at $0.5 million, as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The reduction in income was driven primarily by the aforementioned decrease in business volume and startup costs related to Emergence by Irwin Naturals (ketamine clinics) and Irwin Naturals Cannabis (intellectual property licensing to the cannabis industry).



The overall decrease in business volume paired with startup costs related to the Company’s initiatives in cannabis and the aforementioned startup costs, resulted in a decrease in EBITDA1 to $0.7 million.





Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, $ % June 30, $ % 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Net Profit $ 111 $ 2,977 $ (2,866 ) -96.3 % $ 1,692 $ 6,692 $ (5,000 ) -74.7 % Interest Expense 111 29 82 282.8 % 360 57 303 531.6 % Income Tax Expense 283 129 154 119.4 % 979 189 790 418.0 % Depreciation and Amortization 426 353 73 20.7 % 831 707 124 17.5 % EBITDA $ 931 $ 3,488 $ (2,557 ) -73.3 % $ 3,862 $ 7,645 $ (3,783 ) -49.5 % Other Income (263 ) - (263 ) 100.0 % (263 ) - (263 ) 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 668 $ 3,488 $ (2,820 ) -80.8 % $ 3,599 $ 7,645 $ (4,046 ) -52.9 %

1EBITDA is a non IFRS metric that management believes provides a metric for rapid analysis of the underlying strength of the business. A reconciliation from IFRS to EBITDA is provided in the accompanying table above and at the end of this release.

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating came in at $5.9 million and $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in operating cash flows is primarily due to lower operating revenue and temporary unfavorability to working capital led by the timing of payments to the Company’s primary product manufacturer and non-cash share capital issuance.



Positive cash flow from operations, combined with a largely undrawn line of credit, provides the Company with the financial resources to drive continued execution of its strategy.



Operational Highlights & Subsequent Events

Irwin Naturals is executing on an aggressive expansion strategy into the high-growth cannabis and psychedelics sectors. The Company intends to leverage its household name brand status to drive an aggressive rollup of mental health clinics (the Company is focused on ketamine clinics, as this is currently the only FDA-approved and/or regulated psychedelic substance). Furthermore, the Company has begun executing on its brand licensing strategy throughout the US. To date, the Company has announced or completed the acquisition of 11 clinics, as well as the signing of five brand licensing deals that will see Irwin Naturals products enhanced with THC be offered in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio and Canada.

State Clinic Acquisitions Florida Ketamine Health Centers (5 clinics) Iowa Midwest Ketafusion New Hampshire New England Ketamine Mexico Ketamine Health Centers Vermont Preventive Medicine Georgia Invictus Clinics (2 clinics)





State Brand Licenses California The Hive Colorado Larsen Group II Ohio BeneLeaves New Mexico Assurance Laboratories Canada Entourage

Business highlights and subsequent events

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class nutraceutical company since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand into both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 27 years*. The growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where 80% of households know the Irwin Naturals brand**. In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust to become, perhaps, the first household name brand to offer THC-based products. Its rapidly growing national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics is called Irwin Naturals Emergence.

*Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

**Based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults.

For investor-related information about the Company, please visit ir.irwinnaturals.com/

To contact the Company’s Investor Relations department, please call toll-free at (800) 883-4851 or send an email to Investors@IrwinNaturals.com.

Regulatory Overview

The following is a brief summary of regulatory matters concerning ketamine in the United States (“US”). Under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the "CSA"), ketamine is currently a Schedule III drug as well as being listed under the associated Narcotic Control Regulations, and psilocybin is currently a Schedule I drug.

Most US States have enacted Controlled Substances Acts (“State CSAs”) which regulate the possession, use, sale, distribution, and manufacture of specified drugs or categories of drugs and establish penalties for State CSA violations and form the basis for much state and local drug laws enforcement activity. State CSAs have either adopted drug schedules identical or similar to the federal CSA schedules or, in some instances, have incorporated the federal scheduling mechanism. Among other requirements, some US States have established a prescription drug monitoring or review programs collect information about prescription and dispensing of controlled substances for the purposes of monitoring, analysis and education.

In the United States, facilities holding or administering controlled substances must be registered with the US Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") to perform this activity. As such, medical professionals and/or the clinics in which they operate, as applicable, are also required to have a DEA license to obtain and administer ketamine (a "DEA License"). While ketamine is a controlled substance in the United States, it is approved for general anesthetic induction under the US Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Once a drug is approved for use, physicians may prescribe that drug for uses that are not described in the product’s labelling or that differ from those tested by the manufacturer and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"). Licensed medical practitioners may prescribe ketamine legally in Canada or the United States where they believe it will be an effective treatment in their professional judgment.

Please see Irwin’s filing statement on its SEDAR profile for more information on the regulatory environment and regulations surrounding the US THC industry.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Irwin Naturals Inc.



Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

June 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 999 $ 625 Other Financial Assets - 1 Trade Receivables 15 13,942 16,394 Inventory 6 21,488 18,652 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5 1,364 1,469 Total Current Assets 37,793 37,141 Non-Current Assets: Property and Equipment 7 183 190 Right-of-Use Assets 9 4,291 3,722 Notes Receivable from IN Nevada Shareholders 18 4,182 3,264 Notes Receivable from Related Parties 11 155 - Goodwill 4 14,211 - Intangible Assets 11 87 87 Other Non-Current Assets 242 165 Deferred Tax Asset 20 2,641 2,650 Total Non-Current Assets 25,992 10,078 TOTAL ASSETS $ 63,785 $ 47,219 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Trade and Other Payables 10 $ 12,097 $ 13,310 Reserve for Returns 491 814 Lease Liability - Current 9 1,878 1,366 Note Payable - Current 14 31 - Line of Credit 8 9,047 6,178 Total Current Liabilities 23,544 21,668 Non-Current Liabilities: Lease Liability - Non Current 9 2,483 2,434 Note Payable - Non Current 14 507 - Contingent Consideration 4 7,450 - Deferred Tax Liability 20 47 1 TOTAL LIABILITIES 34,031 24,103 EQUITY Subordinate Voting Shares 12 3,002 3,000 Proportionate Voting Shares 12 4,945 - Multiple Voting Shares 12 59 59 Class B Non Voting Shares 12 13,751 13,750 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (12 ) (11 ) Retained Earnings 1,529 189 Total Controlling Interest 23,274 16,987 Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada 19 6,480 6,129 Total Equity 29,754 23,116 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 63,785 $ 47,219

Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenue $ 21,809 $ 26,593 $ 44,403 $ 50,728 Cost of Sales (12,250 ) (14,487 ) (23,798 ) (26,875 ) Gross Profit 9,559 12,106 20,605 23,853 Operating Expenses: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 9,054 8,971 17,574 16,915 Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment - - - - Income from Operations 505 3,135 3,031 6,938 Other Expense: Interest Income - - - - Interest Expense (111 ) (29 ) (360 ) (57 ) Listing Expense - - - - Gain / (Loss) on Foreign Currency Exchange - - - - Total Other Income / (Expense) (111 ) (29 ) (360 ) (57 ) Profit before Income Taxes 394 3,106 2,671 6,881 Income Tax Expense (Note 20) (283 ) (129 ) (979 ) (189 ) Net Profit 111 2,977 1,692 6,692 Less: Net Profit Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada (72 ) - (351 ) - Net Profit Attributable to Controlling Interest $ 39 $ 2,977 $ 1,341 $ 6,692 Foreign Currency Translation Differences (12 ) - (8 ) - Total Comprehensive Income 99 2,977 1,684 6,692 Less: Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest of IN Nevada (72 ) - (351 ) - Comprehensive Income Attributable to Controlling Interest $ 27 $ 2,977 $ 1,333 $ 6,692 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 2.83 $ 1.41 $ 6.52 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.00 $ 2.83 $ 0.01 $ 6.52 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 1,200,309 1,052,632 1,200,156 1,026,181 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 322,460,549 1,052,632 321,917,412 1,026,181

Irwin Naturals Unaudited Condensed Combined Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

