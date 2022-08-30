MEDIA ADVISORY: 2022 EMERGE Financial Health Forum “Look Back, Lean Forward” Comes to Los Angeles September 21-23, 2022

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMERGE Financial Health 2022, organized by the leading authority on financial health, Financial Health Network, comes September 21-23, 2022 to the Loews Hollywood Hotel Los Angeles. Content highlights include:
- Keynote Address: The Policy and Potential of Financial Health
- Advancing Equity in Financial Health
- Building Economic Security for Women in a Post-Pandemic World
- Serving Consumers with Criminal Records
- Workforce Financial Health: Who’s Responsible?
- Making ESG Part of Your Financial Health Strategy
- Investing in Financial Health is Better for Business
- Innovating for the Next Generation of Consumers: Gen Z
Who: Notable speakers include:
- Holly O’Neill, President, Retail Banking, Bank of America
- Michael J. Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency
- Jessica Bruder, Journalist, and author of bestseller “Nomadland”
- Nicole Lapin, Best-selling author, money expert and business journalist
- C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
- Rob Curtis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Daylight
- Jennifer Tescher, President and CEO of Financial Health Network
Find the full list of EMERGE speakers and session schedule here.
When: September 21-23, 2022
Where: Loews Hollywood Hotel (Hollywood and Highland), 1755 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Media: If you are interested in attending the conference or connecting with the speakers around their presentation/financial health, please contact Naomi Adams Bata at nadamsbata@finhealthnetwork.org.
About the Financial Health Network
The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to www.finhealthnetwork.org and follow us on Twitter at @FinHealthNet.