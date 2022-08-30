MEDIA ADVISORY: 2022 EMERGE Financial Health Forum “Look Back, Lean Forward” Comes to Los Angeles September 21-23, 2022

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMERGE Financial Health 2022, organized by the leading authority on financial health, Financial Health Network, comes September 21-23, 2022 to the Loews Hollywood Hotel Los Angeles. Content highlights include:

Who: Notable speakers include:

Find the full list of EMERGE speakers and session schedule here.

When: September 21-23, 2022

Where: Loews Hollywood Hotel (Hollywood and Highland), 1755 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Media: If you are interested in attending the conference or connecting with the speakers around their presentation/financial health, please contact Naomi Adams Bata at nadamsbata@finhealthnetwork.org.

