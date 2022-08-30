Everest Discovery Establishes Pro Bono Hosting Partnership through Relativity’s Justice for Change

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announced its designation as a Hosting Partner with Relativity’s Justice for Change program. This partnership will enable Everest Discovery to provide hosting, administrative and project management support to grant recipient organizations in their use of RelativityOne.



Through the program, organizations without a RelativityOne license or litigation support experience will be paired with a Relativity service provider or law firm to offer the software or support needed. As a RelativityOne certified partner since 2019, Everest is participating in the program and offering project management support to organizations in the program.

“When we learned of this program, we were thrilled to participate and offer our services and expertise to help make legal services more accessible to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to have that support,” states Sue Pellegrino, owner and president of Everest Discovery. “Our team has assisted with two cases already, and we look forward to whatever additional support we can provide to make the legal system more available to all.”

Relativity’s Justice for Change program focuses on increasing access to justice by providing free use of its cloud-based eDiscovery product RelativityOne to organizations tackling legal cases and academic and policy research related to racial and social justice. Specifically, Justice for Change has allocated 100TB of RelativityOne data to be used on pro bono projects led by customers or nonprofit organizations. Through the Justice for Change hosting partnership, Everest Discovery is committed to the continuous pursuit of justice through great pro bono work and building important connections.

“It is the expertise and generosity of our partners that enable us to make this great program possible,” says Johnathan Hill, community engagement lead at Relativity. “We’re thrilled to welcome Everest Discovery into the Justice for Change community and look forward to the impact they have supporting a nonprofit organization as they pursue a more just world.”

“As a nonprofit organization that works to protect and advocate for children who have been abused or exposed to interpersonal violence or coercive control, we were thrilled to learn of the Justice for Change program. It gives our legal team access to technology, expertise and resources we wouldn’t otherwise have, and we are thankful for the organizations that have all partnered to offer these services to this underserved community,” states Eileen King, founder and executive director of Child Justice, Inc.

Organizations, including current Relativity customers, doing legal work on behalf of racial justice that would benefit from software to help them organize and search documents and build out a case narrative can apply for free use of the cloud-based eDiscovery product RelativityOne. To learn more, visit: https://www.relativity.com/company/giving-back/justice-for-change/. To learn more about Everest Discovery LLC, please visit www.everestdiscovery.com.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise and a GSA contract holder with SBA-WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certification.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

