Core Dna Appoints New CEO to Continue Global Growth of Its CMS and E-Commerce Solution

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core dna (coredna.com), the innovative software leader bringing website and ecommerce operations onto one platform, announced on Aug. 30 that Shad Madsen will assume the role of CEO effective immediately. Madsen succeeds current CEO and founder Sam Saltis, who will continue to be involved in the company and act as Executive Chairman of the Board. As Madsen said, "This is an exciting time to be in the website, content management (CMS), and ecommerce space given all that has happened over the last several years. I believe Core dna's technology is uniquely positioned to help companies meet the demands of customers' requirements when it comes to scaling their digital strategies."

"Shad is a seasoned technology leader and we are excited to continue growing the company with him leading the charge," said Saltis. "Shad helped successfully grow an EdTech business that was eventually acquired by a market leading peer. That team was a power-user of the Core dna technology, so Shad has seen first-hand the power of our platform, and he's uniquely positioned to become Core dna's CEO in this next phase of growth."

Madsen was most recently CEO of Mentoring Minds, an Education Technology firm, based out of Tyler, Texas that was acquired in 2021 by Curriculum Associates. Before joining Mentoring Minds, he held various roles at Sabre Inc and Boeing. Madsen is a U.S. Army veteran, husband, and father of three. He has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Core dna is the most powerful website, content management, and ecommerce platform in the market. With a modern hybrid approach, both marketers and developers get what they want without the need for endless plug-ins or development bandwidth to get things done. With their decoupled, hybrid architecture you get the benefits of a fully headless CMS with the templates and features you need to quickly launch websites and storefronts, giving you a head start on building your ideal user experience and digital strategy. Their developer friendly, multi-tenant SaaS platform delivers performance and flexibility that unleashes the capabilities of their customers to drive better business results. For more information, visit coredna.com or contact Anna Gelagin at info@coredna.com.

