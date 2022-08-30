Spencer Hedden Joins PM Consulting Group as Senior Vice President of Advanced Healthcare Solutions

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Spencer Hedden has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president of Advanced Healthcare Solutions.



Hedden leads the development, implementation, and expansion of all PMCG’s health-focused services. PMCG supports health programs across the United States and in 48 countries worldwide with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For these clients, PMCG delivers solutions and services across diverse agency programs focused on global health, public health, clinical health, biomedical research, military health, combat medicine, and health information technology, among others.

Hedden will leverage his 20 years of federal experience and more than seven years in the clinical health and biomedical research industries to help PMCG’s federal clients achieve their goals. Before joining PMCG, Hedden held senior leadership roles at Venesco LLC, TMR, Professional Services LLC (ProSol), and 2020LLC.

“At PMCG, we’re making real progress in the government’s missions to provide significant impact in healthcare and health programs domestically and across the globe,” said Hedden. “It’s an honor to lead incredibly talented professionals supporting clinical health, primary and ancillary care, infectious disease research and development, and innovative solutions for the future of healthcare.”

“Spencer brings a wealth of experience and insight to PMCG’s Advanced Healthcare Solutions,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PMCG. “He fully understands the challenges and opportunities in today’s healthcare, but more importantly, he looks beyond where we are today to see what’s possible across clinical, operational, research, and technological settings. He thinks big and expects greatness from our team, and our clients and PMCG are better for it.”

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

