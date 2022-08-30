Flexera Builds on Industry-Leading Security Initiatives by Hiring Mike Gibson as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced the hiring of Mike Gibson as chief information security officer (CISO).



Gibson is a cybersecurity industry veteran with a proven track record of protecting the interests of software development and SaaS companies. He comes to Flexera from Pluralsight, where he built out the security organization for their online learning platform. Mike has also led enterprise security for Genesys, guiding the department through numerous acquisitions. Gibson started his career at Flexera, then called InstallShield.

“Like a lot of ‘boomerangers,’ I’m very excited to be back at Flexera, where I began my career in information security,” said Mike Gibson, CISO of Flexera. “Under the leadership of CIO and former CISO Conal Gallagher, Flexera already utilizes industry-leading security best practices and uses its own security products. As Conal moves into the focused chief information officer role, my priority will be the security innovation and discipline that our customers demand.”

Security remains a key area for IT and C-level executives. Flexera’s research shows that security was the number one challenge facing respondents in ten of the eleven Flexera State of the Cloud reports. In addition, in 2022, security was the most requested feature for multi-cloud tools.

“At Flexera, security is in our DNA. From the acquisition of leading security companies such Palamida (now Revenera Software Composition Analysis) and Secunia Research (which provides the most accurate and reliable source of vulnerability intelligence), we provide our customers actionable security insights,” said Conal Gallagher, CIO of Flexera. “As our own internal security and processes continue to evolve, we wanted a dedicated, experienced leader who can keep Flexera at the forefront of software security. We’re pleased to have Mike Gibson with Flexera as CISO.”

Learn more about Flexera security products and initiatives:

Flexera Vulnerability Research : The Secunia Research team from Flexera provides the most accurate and reliable source of vulnerability intelligence. Software Vulnerability Manager helps customers prioritize and publish patches to address more third-party security updates than any solution on the market.

: The Secunia Research team from Flexera provides the most accurate and reliable source of vulnerability intelligence. Software Vulnerability Manager helps customers prioritize and publish patches to address more third-party security updates than any solution on the market. Revenera Software Composition Analysis (SCA): Revenera SCA helps customers discover and track all open source components, manage open source license compliance and reduce risk, identify and fix open source vulnerabilities, and run flexible scans based on situation and need. In addition, Revenera is a leading innovator for software bill of materials (SBOM) solutions.

Follow Flexera:

on LinkedIn

on Twitter

on Instagram

on Xing

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84fa49a6-5c1c-4356-a16c-ec4b9e9a931e