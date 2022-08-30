MadgeTech's HiTemp140-FP Expands Temperature Range

WARNER, N.H, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadgeTech, a leading data logger manufacturer, announces the expanded temperature range of the HiTemp140-FP data logger with the ability to monitor and record temperatures from -200 °C to +260 °C (-328 °F to +500 °F).

Designed for high-temperature applications, including autoclave validation, food processing, and mapping studies, the HiTemp140-FP is made of stainless steel and features an RTD sensor with PFA insulated cable, available in lengths from six to 72 inches. All probe lengths are available with either a stainless-steel tip for easy placement into vials or test tubes, or a bare version for use with accessories such as the CF200 for canning application or the MicroDisc for surface temperature monitoring.

The expanded temperature range now enables the HiTemp140-FP to monitor temperatures as low as -200 °C (-328 °F), making it a multi-use solution for both high and low temperatures. The body of the HiTemp140 can withstand temperatures from -40 °C to +140 °C (-40 °F to +284 °F)

For more information on the HiTemp140-FP, please contact MadgeTech at info@madgetech.com.



About MadgeTech

Headquartered in Warner, New Hampshire, MadgeTech has over 25 years of experience in the engineering and manufacturing of data loggers. As an ISO 9001 company, MadgeTech is built on the founding principles of quality, customer satisfaction, and consistent improvement. MadgeTech offers a range of data loggers capable of measuring over 10 different parameters and features an in-house ISO 17025 certified calibration laboratory.

