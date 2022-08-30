PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallet Logistics of America ("PLA" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") and an asset-based pallet management services provider, has acquired TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics ("TaylorMade"), the largest independently-owned pallet company in Central/South Texas. Founded in 2000 by Jeff and Jenny Gill, TaylorMade is a family-owned and operated provider of new, recycled, remanufactured, and custom-sized pallets. With a 17-acre facility in San Antonio, Texas, TaylorMade serves a highly-diversified customer base, including various Fortune 500 companies.

The acquisition of TaylorMade brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities and expands the Company's capacity and service capabilities within the South Texas market. "We are honored to join the PLA Family of Companies," said Byron Evans, CEO of TaylorMade. "Our entire team is looking forward to offering South Texas an even broader array of pallet and logistics services through PLA's expansive network and capacity."

"I'm proud to welcome TaylorMade to the PLA Family of Companies," said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. "TaylorMade's highly-efficient operations, dedication to quality, and commitment to their customers have earned them their position as one of the leading pallet operators in South Texas."

Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak, added, "We are excited to partner with the Gill family, Byron Evans, and the entire team at TaylorMade, and look forward to supporting their continued growth. TaylorMade represents the sixth strategic partnership within the PLA platform, further expanding our footprint and enhancing our service capabilities."

About PLA

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling more than 115 million pallets per year for over 500 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services ("PRS"), Pal-Serv, Propak, TaylorMade, Valley Pallet, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the U.S., providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions. Learn more at www.plasolutions.com.

About TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics

Founded in 2000 by Jeff and Jenny Gill, TaylorMade is a family-owned and operated provider of recycled, new, and custom-sized pallets. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the company is the largest independently owned pallet company in Central/South Texas, with a 17-acre facility and over 100 trailers. Learn more at www.taylormadepallets.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.

Media Contact

