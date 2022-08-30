Vertex wins U.S. Navy contract valued up to $230 million

MADISON, Miss., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company, a V2X company (NYSE: VVX), was awarded a contract valued up to $230 million for contractor logistics support for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps’ fleet of C-12 Huron aircraft. The C-12 is a twin-engine aircraft used for light passenger and cargo missions.

“The Vertex Company provides the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with high-quality services that ensure aircraft readiness,” said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company. “We bring an uncompromising focus on quality to contractor logistics support programs around the world.”

Under the new contract, Vertex will provide a range of services including site support, aircraft depot maintenance, engine depot maintenance, propeller depot overhauls and modifications.

“We look forward to continuing The Vertex Company’s record of success maintaining, repairing and overhauling C-12 aircraft,” said Richard “Vinny” Caputo, President of Aerospace & Defense Services at The Vertex Company.

The contract period of performance is a 3-month base for transition plus a 9-month option for full performance in the “base year” and 4 one-year options thereafter. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, known as NAVAIR.

ABOUT THE VERTEX COMPANY, A V2X COMPANY

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs and integrated supply-chain solutions.

In July 2022, Vertex and Vectrus merged to form V2X, a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment.

For more information on The Vertex Company, visit www.vtxco.com.

