GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 27, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company offered seven different tournaments that crowned new champions this weekend, representing a combined total of over 1,650 player registrations among these events! Leading the pack was our Clash of Clans (TH 14) event, posting well over 600 registrations for this single event. We also completed our first Valorant tournament this weekend, and last but not least, we saw registration for our monthly Pokemon Unite tournament post an increase of over 34% in player registrations, compared to last month’s event!

This year the Company made its biggest Metaverse sale yet! The Company has successfully begun selling commercial lots, which includes inked deals with RJ White, a WNBA teams owner, and the first African American woman to purchase a substantial amount of land in the Metaverse, alongside the $7.2 Million Nerd Land LLC deal; Nerd Land is the brainchild of Emmy Award Winning writer Steve Zacharias, known widely for the “Revenge of the Nerds” movie franchise.

The Company has started broadcasting certain content regularly, simultaneously on multiple social media platforms (YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.) The company envisions professionally producing more content as we move forward, similar to network TV channels. The goal is to drive gamers across all social media platforms to our content, increasing viewership and promoting events to further build awareness for the events we offer.

The Company currently works with select influencers in their respective game genres to promote our events and bring new registrants, and we’re planning to dramatically expand the network of influencers we work with as well!

There is an average of one hundred games or more released by Indie developers every week, and they need to promote and build awareness for those games. The Company can bring value to these developers with our existing database and community of players, creating revenue possibilities while helping small developers promote their newly released games.

The future of all sports is eSports. Today’s spectators and participants expect to be digitally engaged while they watch. And the most effective way to deliver digital engagement is through “gamification”, the transformation of watching into playing. The Company knows that the perfect storm is coming: a convergence of the Metaverse, virtual games, and affordable VR headsets, through which they can see each other's actions.

The Company is also developing an affiliate program along with a credit/points program. We envision this will enable players to earn credits while working together to grow our ever-expanding community and earn rewards. When you visit our web site, https://www.ggtoor.com/ players will see a list of tasks with the number of Credits that can be earned, and we will be tracking progression of those tasks using different technologies, and a real-time report of credits earned will be available.

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

