Devo Appoints Kate Reed to CMO, Elevates Kayla Williams to CISO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced two new leadership appointments. Kate Reed joins the company as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Kayla Williams, who has been serving as VP of IT governance, risk and compliance (GRC) since joining Devo in early 2021, has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).



“Devo’s growth trajectory has been a true testament to our disruption of the security analytics market, which is further evidenced by our ability to hire and retain talent like Kate and Kayla,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “Devo’s success in scaling our business is in no small part due to the level of expertise and skill we’ve been able to bring to our leadership team. With Kate leading our marketing organization and Kayla at the helm of our security posture, I couldn’t be more excited and confident in what the company will achieve in the years to come.”

Kate Reed joins Devo with a 20 year track record in technology marketing. Most recently she was CMO of Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, where she led an agile marketing team that transformed Syniti’s brand to drive the company’s hypergrowth, leading to its highest-ever revenue quarter. Prior to that she spent over 15 years at IBM, taking on ever more challenging roles across IBM’s software divisions including CMO for IBM Security, where she led a global team of 200 employees. In her role at Devo, Kate will oversee a global team across field marketing, demand generation, product marketing, branding and communications, bringing the Devo brand and product story to new heights as the company continues to gain market and mind share across the security landscape.

“I’m thrilled to be making a return to the security community at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Reed. “What I love about security is that it is always changing and presenting new challenges and I look forward to working with my team to show the market how the solutions offered by Devo can be game-changing for an organization.”

Kayla Williams has more than 15 years of experience in IT, spanning several industries. Prior to Devo, she worked as the director of GRC for LogMeIn, a global SaaS company, where she developed and implemented the information security policy framework, as well as security, compliance, and technical privacy risk framework, streamlined the company’s compliance function, and instituted a security and technical privacy governance steering committee. As CISO, Kayla will drive Devo’s overall corporate security strategy, leading teams across security operations, security assurance, GRC and portfolio management, ensuring to our customers Devo’s status as a trusted business partner.

“Since joining Devo in 2021 I’ve had a front row seat to the ways in which the company prioritizes delighting our customers and forming a true partnership,” said Williams. “Stepping into the CISO position, I plan to strengthen the trusting relationships we have with our customers and prepare Devo for the next steps of our journey as a successful, global organization.”

Reed and Williams come into their new roles on the heels of an impressive first half of 2022, with company accomplishments including:

Over 60% headcount growth, bringing the total number of employees to nearly 600

Announcing a $100 million round of series F funding

of series F funding Acquiring Kognos , an AI-powered security automation innovator

, an AI-powered security automation innovator Achieving FedRAMP “In-Process” status

Earned AWS Security Competency status for threat detection and response

status for threat detection and response Launching Devo Exchange, a community-based application marketplace for Devo customers and partners

