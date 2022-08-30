Cadenza Innovation Founder to Explore Domestic Battery Supply Chain, Safety, Urban Deployments and Future of Energy Storage at Leading Industry Conferences

WILTON, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation, a growth-stage company providing a patented technology platform – the ‘superCell’ – that enables a new generation of safe, high-performing, low-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and energy storage solutions, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will delve into the energy storage industry’s unprecedented opportunities and critical challenges at several top industry events.

Renowned for developing and commercializing Li-ion batteries, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is a highly sought-after speaker on topics ranging from energy storage, battery safety, energy transition, climate change and cleantech to new financial and partnering models and women entrepreneurship. An internationally respected, 20+ year battery industry thought leader who holds more than 80 patents, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud currently serves as a co-chair of Li-Bridge, a U.S. Department of Energy initiative committed to accelerating the development of a robust, secure domestic supply chain for lithium-based batteries. A two-time World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, her other industry leadership roles include serving as a board member with the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST™) Consortium, a coalition working to build a vibrant, world-class, advanced battery and energy storage sector in New York State.

Last month, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) lauded Cadenza Innovation as “Innovator of the Month,” praising the company for “leading the way in safe, low-cost clean energy storage.”

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s conference participation follow. Members of the media who would like to arrange an interview or meet at the events are welcome to contact Bryan Grillo at bryan@chrisbryanpr.com.

Advanced Energy Conference – “Deeper Dive: The Future of Energy Storage”

Friday, September 9, 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. EDT

Summary: “Charting the course for energy,” AEC 2022 will map the path to a future energy portfolio by exploring technology innovations, key policy changes, new business models and more. At the event, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will participate on a panel featuring NY-BEST Executive Director William Acker; Salient Energy Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Brown; and NYU Assistant Dean, Clinical Professor and Director of the SPS Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab Carolyn Kissane. The session will explore the current state of energy storage, the technological advancements required to meet society’s needs and how the availability of raw materials will impact future storage technology development.

The Battery Show – “Leaders’ Roundtable: Building Competitive, End-to-End, Sustainable Battery Supply Chains”

Tuesday, September 13, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Summary: At North America’s largest battery and electric vehicle (EV) technologies trade show, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and Argonne National Laboratory Program Lead - Grid Storage Sue Babinec; Sila Nanotechnologies Vice President of Commercialization and Battery Engineering Kurt Kelty; Cirba Solutions President and CEO David Klanecky; Clarios Vice President of Technology Craig Rigby; and Battery Innovation Center President and CEO Ben Wrightsman will outline the work of Li-Bridge. Chaired by NAATBatt Executive Director and Founder James Greenberger, the session will explore the securing and processing of battery raw materials; building relationships and ecosystems that span battery value chains; investing in a local skilled workforce to build competence in design, development and production; and strengthening research and innovation.

Energy Disruptors: UNITE 2022 – “Keynote: Battery Safety: An Explosive Issue”

Wednesday, September 21, 8:25 – 8:42 a.m. MDT

Summary: Kicking off the second day of the world’s fastest-growing future energy event, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will deliver a thought-provoking talk on real-world solutions that can eliminate altogether the explosions that continue to plague the battery industry, particularly in EV and utility grid applications. She will illustrate how safety has historically been deprioritized, often in favor of cost, resulting in battery energy storage systems (BESS) that cannot respond in time to prevent explosions and fires. Immediately following her keynote, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will participate in a fireside chat with the morning’s other two keynote speakers, Carnegie Europe Visiting Scholar Olivia Lazard and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence CEO Simon Moores.

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud founded Cadenza Innovation with a commitment to enable cost-effective, high-performance, ultra-safe and sustainable energy storage solutions. Eliminating risk of fires and explosions, the company’s U.S. Department of Defense-tested and UL Registered superCell technology platform fuels urban deployments due to its safe, flexible and space-efficient design, bolsters utility grid resilience and powers a range of uses in the transportation and commercial and industrial sectors. Later this year, Cadenza Innovation will unveil its cloud solution that enables customers to manage deployed distributed energy resources, an end-to-end battery manufacturing execution system and equipment automation to support the expansion of its battery manufacturing in the U.S. and abroad.

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low-cost and energy-dense storage solutions. The founding team has held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Golden Seeds, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Rockwell Automation and private investors. The company’s corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

