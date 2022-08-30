Heartland BancCorp to Open New Branch in Delaware, Ohio

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that a nineteenth Heartland Bank branch will be located at 1754 Columbus Pike in Delaware, Ohio. With a groundbreaking planned for mid-September of 2022, this branch will be situated in the Delaware Community Plaza. The style will mirror the universal branch model in several current locations and include a night drop, drive-thru and ATM. The space is being designed to include a community room for small gatherings and casual meetings. Plans currently suggest a twelve-month construction timeframe with an anticipated open date in the late summer of 2023.



“Delaware County has been on our radar for quite a while, and we are very excited to bring our brand of community banking to the county seat. The achievements that the City of Delaware and Delaware County along with the surrounding community have been able to achieve are remarkable. We look forward to playing an active role in the future of Delaware County,” stated G. Scott McComb, chairman, president and CEO.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.