MinIO and PwC Announce Joint Business Relationship

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO Inc. , creators of the MinIO Multi-Cloud Object Storage suite, today announced the launch of a joint business relationship with PwC Canada to build, co-sell, and co-market cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions to Canadian enterprises across industries.



With MinIO, customers get a high performance, Kubernetes-native, software-defined S3 compatible object store. Together, the companies will focus on the democratization of data through AI/ML applications. MinIO and PwC aspire to deliver a unified semantic layer through which all applications, all users in the enterprise, all processes in the enterprise, can seamlessly, frictionlessly, and transparently interoperate with all of the decentralized, distributed, federated, heterogeneous data.

This offers joint customers a reset button by allowing them to break down the barriers that exist between clouds — public, private, and edge. Elements such as governance, monitoring, compliance, and oversight must also be architected in — intentionally and thoughtfully as responsible and beneficial AI is deployed in the enterprise.

MinIO is the standard for AI/ML storage. MinIO comes standard in things like Kubeflow and is plugged into every major software stack from TensorFlow to H20.ai. The performance characteristics have made MinIO a leading object store for machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from terabytes to exabytes easily.

“For our clients, acquiring the knowledge most important to their operations, securing that information and using it optimally are critical – now more than ever before,” said Dr. Vik Pant PwC’s Partner of the Data and Analytics Practice at PwC Canada. ”Together, PwC and MinIO are positioned to tackle this problem from an expertise perspective, from a performance perspective, and from a scale perspective.”

“PwC’s engagements combine services, product, and software to solve AI/ML problems at scale. The PwC team has a deep understanding of how to turn raw bits, blobs or objects into something meaningful for the bottom line or top line,” said Kris Inapurapu, Chief Business Officer of MinIO. “The ability to create a multi-cloud data infrastructure from edge to core is a unique capability of MinIO’s, and will inform the relationship with PwC Canada going forward as the enterprise becomes more automated yet retains an ethical footing.”

To learn more about MinIO’s and PwC’s work together visit: blog.min.io/teaming-with-pwc-on-ai-ml-innovation/.

MinIO is pioneering high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage for the multi-cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 950M+ Docker pulls, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.