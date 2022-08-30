Liquid Media Announces 187% Increase in Revenue Over Fiscal First Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) announces financial results from its second quarter for fiscal year 2022 ended May 31, 2022.



Financial highlights from the quarter and corporate highlights to date include:

Revenues for Q2 2022 were $1,657,569, compared to $577,689 in Q1 2022, an increase of 187%. This also compares to $1,373 during the same period of 2021, an increase of 120,626%.

Gross profit was $496,618 as of May 31, 2022, compared to a gross loss of $130,306 for the year ago period

Operating expenses were $2.5 million for the quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Total cash as of May 31, 2022 was $1.5 million

Joshua Jackson assumes role of Interim Chief Executive Officer

Digital Cinema United (DCU) Expands Digital Cinema Production Delivery Platform

Projektor, Liquid’s content marketplace platform, launched

Tom Casey joins Board of Directors

Liquid Media’s iGEMSpro launched “Distribution Revolution” course

CORE IR engaged for investor relations and shareholder communications services

Second Annual Filmocracy Fest, with Liquid returning as key sponsor

Sheri Rempel named Interim Chief Financial Officer

Announced partnership with Vuulr, a global B2B digital content marketplace for the acquisition and distribution of film and television rights

Expanded content distribution partnership with Insight TV

CEO Joshua Jackson comments, “Our goal to become the go-to resource to help independent creators navigate through the full lifecycle of intellectual property, from creation to monetization, providing resources from inception to development, financing, delivery, and monetization - allowing creators to continue telling their stories and reaching their audiences Our growth over this period serves to further strengthen our belief that we are stronger together, as each company in the group continues to excel individually and collaboratively. We are particularly pleased to have regained compliance with our financial reporting, which we expect will have a significant impact on the Company from an investor perspective. We are also ensuring that our corporate infrastructure meets our growing needs as a public company, and ultimately will position us as a leader in the industry.

“Meanwhile, we continue to expand our resources and improve our impact on the industry through key partnerships and acquisitions. Our partnerships with Vuulr and Insight TV will provide our customers with expanded access to a hungry-for-content market. We also brought our previously announced Projektor platform live, creating new opportunities for content providers to access distribution venues through our existing partners like Insight, Vuulr and dotstudioPRO. We look forward to continuing to develop new resources and report the successes of our subsidiaries, partners, and clients in the months to come,” concluded Mr. Jackson.

Q2 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended May 31, 2022, sales increased by $1,656,097 to $1,657,470 from $1,373 for the comparative quarter due to the acquisitions of IndieFlix, iGEMS, and DCU.

Gross profit increased by $626,924 to $496,618 for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 from a loss of $130,306 for the comparative quarter. The increase in gross profit is attributable to the Company acquiring IndieFlix and DCU which had, and continue to have, positive gross profit prior to the acquisition and the Company writing off three license agreements during 2021 that no longer needed to be amortized during the current quarter.

Operating expenses increased by $1,097,014 to $2,508,889 for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 from $1,411,875 for the comparative quarter. Further information can be obtained from the Company’s filings on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

