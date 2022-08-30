Serviceteam Provides Residents in London with a High-Quality Heating, Plumbing, Electrical and Property Maintenance Service

London, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serviceteam is a heating, plumbing, electrical and property maintenance company that offers 24/7 availability, value for money, and services completed by qualified professional tradespeople to residents in Greater London and its surrounding areas.

Serviceteam extends it services to both domestic and commercial businesses. Serviceteam are dedicated to customer care and always strive to meet or exceed customer expectations.

With a team of local professional tradespeople, they are always ready to assist and provide an emergency response service for gas, heating, plumbing, electrical, handyman or appliance repairs. They will replace, install, or refurbish all domestic or commercial appliances.

Customer Prioritisation

Serviceteam is committed to providing each and every customer with an excellent service and concentrate on building long term relationships with the Property Managers, Private Clients, and Landlords.

Additionally, to maintain their expected high standards, serviceteam provide professionally qualified tradespeople who always arrive on site in branded vehicles and clothing, have photo ID, and insurance cover, so you can rest assured your service is in the hands of an accredited and professional company.

Serviceteam offer a range of leading property maintenance services that sets them apart from other companies in London, such as:

Dedicated Job Owner – Just a single point of contact for all your calls. The Dedicated Job Owner will have your works history readily available to answer all your questions and manage your project from start to finish.

24/7 Emergency Response – Regardless of time or if it’s the weekend serviceteam will dispatch a tradesperson swiftly to your property to assist with your emergency (subject to availability).

– Regardless of time or if it’s the weekend serviceteam will dispatch a tradesperson swiftly to your property to assist with your emergency (subject to availability). Realtime Tracking – Serviceteam provide real-time en-route appointment tracking to your property, so you know exactly when the tradesperson will arrive.

– Serviceteam provide real-time en-route appointment tracking to your property, so you know exactly when the tradesperson will arrive. Serviceteam Guarantee – You will be covered with a 12-month workmanship and materials guarantee for peace of mind. With an easy-to-use online booking platform, you can book a service in a matter of minutes.

– You will be covered with a 12-month workmanship and materials guarantee for peace of mind. With an easy-to-use online booking platform, you can book a service in a matter of minutes. Trusted Trader – Serviceteam are proud to have received a number of accreditations from leading organisations, such as Checkatrade and Trust Pilot, as well as being endorsed by WHICH? Trusted Trader, who only recognises exceptional customer service.

– Serviceteam are proud to have received a number of accreditations from leading organisations, such as Checkatrade and Trust Pilot, as well as being endorsed by WHICH? Trusted Trader, who only recognises exceptional customer service. Competitive Open Pricing – Serviceteam offer three different pricing options in their competitive open pricing structure, which are: a fixed price quotation, a bespoke scoped work quotation or a pay by time (hourly) quotation, and an instant quote feature on their website.

Serviceteam Club

As an added extra, serviceteam have also created the ‘Serviceteam Club’ that offers special packages to landlords and homeowners in London, with the option of a monthly or annual subscription.

The benefits of joining the Serviceteam Club are as follows:

15% Discount on all their advertised rates.

Real-time Tracking of their team as they make their way to your property.

Access to a wide range of trades and services.

Free Safety Certificates.

Dedicated Account Managers for 24/7 support for landlords and tenants.

Priority Response.

Key holding and management services for your tenanted properties

More information

To find out more about serviceteam and to see a full list of all their professional services please visit their website at https://serviceteam.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/serviceteam-provides-residents-in-london-with-a-high-quality-heating-plumbing-electrical-and-property-maintenance-service/