Corning Announces New Optical Cable Manufacturing Facility Supported by AT&T and Record Industry Broadband Demand

CORNING, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today that it is expanding manufacturing capacity for optical cable, based on a long-term relationship with AT&T (NYSE: T), the nation’s largest fiber internet provider1 , as the carrier expands its fiber service. Corning will build a new cable manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona, located in the Greater Phoenix region, adding approximately 250 jobs and extending Corning's strategic investments in optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to meet record demand.



The new facility is Corning’s latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing totaling more than $500 million since 2020. These investments, supported by customer commitments, nearly double Corning's ability to serve the U.S. cable market and connect more people and communities. Public and private investments in broadband, 5G, and the cloud are accelerating a large, multi-year wave of growth for fiber-based networks – and Corning, as the world leader in passive optical communications, is uniquely positioned to support these network builds.

The Arizona facility, expected to open in 2024, will be the industry’s western-most U.S. manufacturing site for optical cable – allowing Corning to serve growing demand in the western U.S. and Canada.

“This investment is a significant step forward for our country and building world-class broadband networks that will help narrow the nation’s digital divide,” said AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey. “This new facility will provide additional optical cable capacity to meet the record demand the industry is seeing for fast, reliable connectivity. We are also working with Corning to create training programs to equip the next generation of technicians with the skills to build the networks that will expand high-speed internet access to millions of Americans.”

Separately, AT&T announced today that it is deploying fiber internet service to the Mesa, Arizona, area, with service expected to be available to Mesa residents in 2023.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, whose agency is spearheading the national “Internet for All” initiative, will join today’s announcement at Mesa Community College. Corning and AT&T are supporting the White House’s Talent Pipeline Challenge, a program to help employers build training partnerships that connect American workers to jobs rebuilding infrastructure, supply chains, and manufacturing. Corning and AT&T have created a program to train fiber optic technicians across the industry.

To build and deploy these networks, the industry will need another 850,000 workers through 2025. Corning and AT&T created the Fiber Optic Training Program, focused on equipping thousands of technicians with the skills critical to designing, installing, and maintaining a growing fiber network. The initial class is currently underway in North Carolina, and the program aims to train 50,000 American workers over the next five years.

“We believe access to broadband means access to opportunity – from education to healthcare to quality of life,” said Corning Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wendell P. Weeks. “Corning is doing our part to make sure everyone – regardless of where they live – has access to reliable, high-speed connections enabled by optical fiber. We are proud to continue partnering with AT&T and to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and train the next generation of American workers – and we’re grateful for the opportunity to work with our customers and with the U.S. government to make this a reality.”

Visual assets are available on our media resource center.

[1] Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data.

