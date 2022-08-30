WinZip 27 Delivers the Tools and Features Customers Need to Be Productive, More Collaborative, and Keep Sensitive Data Secure

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinZip, an industry leading zip utility and complete file management solution, announced its newest product update—WinZip 27—that offers customers an easy-to-use solution with tools and features designed to improve collaboration and increase productivity while keeping sensitive data safe. While security has always been an integral part of WinZip products, the addition of WinZip SafeShare to the productivity apps makes it even easier to share, compress, and encrypt files by dragging and dropping files into the desktop application.



With remote and hybrid work becoming the new normal for companies, secure virtual collaboration tools like WinZip 27 are essential for any business to ensure its employees remain productive. In a recent Corel Collaboration Survey, 70% of respondents agreed that poor collaboration is limiting their productivity and wasting their time. The latest WinZip 27 updates and user-friendly features help keep employees productive while making it easy for them to manage and share files in a secure way. By providing self-serve collaboration tools that are easy to use, IT admins can spend more time and focus on important business priorities.

“As organizations continue to adapt to the new world of work, employees need access to secure virtual collaboration tools, so company data remains safe, and teams remain productive,” said Henry Monteiro, Head of WinZip Product Management. “We continue to evolve WinZip with the ultimate goal of being the most trusted all-in-one solution that businesses can rely on, one that makes it easy for teams to collaborate and securely share files no matter where they are located.”

The New WinZip Productivity Apps are available for WinZip Enterprise, WinZip Pro and WinZip Standard customers.

WinZip SafeShare enables users to securely share, compress, and encrypt files—all within a simple user interface—to one or many locations with extra security layers including AES encryption and time bomb capabilities.





WinZip Duplicate File Finder, now available as a productivity app, is a deduplication utility that easily finds duplicate files—local or in the cloud—using preset and automation options along with customizable detection and verification notifications for added security.



The WinZip Productivity Apps available for WinZip Enterprise and WinZip Pro customers were enhanced to improve performance and usability.

WinZip PDF Express with improved performance and usability, is more than a basic PDF reader and can be used to export PDF files to Word, image files, users can create a PDF file from any document and more.





WinZip Image Manager with improved performance and usability, pictures can easily be organized and shared in one dedicated app plus users can convert file formats, rotate, crop one or multiple photos and more.



To learn more about the newest updates, please refer to the WinZip 27 web page.

Trial and Availability

The WinZip 27 product line is available in 9 languages—Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese. For information about WinZip 27 Pro and WinZip 27 Standard, to download a free trial, or to purchase, please visit www.winzip.com/product/winzip.

For information about WinZip 27 Enterprise licensing options, to request a free Proof of Concept, or to purchase, please visit www.winzip.com/enterprise.

About WinZip

WinZip® is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and instant messaging. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep Windows and Mac PCs secure. WinZip is part of the Corel portfolio. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative brands – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

