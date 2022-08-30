Cherrington Media Launches the Gold Standard in Affiliate Mentorship Programs — Students Are Generating Up to Six Figures per Month Like Clockwork

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the market is saturated with affiliate marketing programs backed by lofty claims and empty promises, Adam Cherrington puts his money where his mouth is by showing his students a system that actually works. That's because Adam's Method has been developed by a team of dedicated online marketing gurus who possess two decades of experience in the industry.

Cherrington and his team don't cut corners. They've worked very hard (as opposed to simply teaching), and they're 100% devoted to staying 10 steps ahead of the curve in the affiliate marketing game. Experience has shown them that effort and consistency pay off in dividends. Earning six figures per month is very common practice when they take what they're doing seriously and implement the tried-and-tested techniques they've uncovered. And, they're ready to share with their students all of the little-known tricks of the trade they've picked up over the years.

As a $12 billion global industry, it's hard to write Affiliate Marketing off as a dying trend.

After all, there's a reason why more than 80% of brands rely on affiliate programs to increase sales. Nevertheless, the industry has changed, shifting Google algorithms have thwarted once savvy marketers' revenue streams, and affiliate marketers who didn't adapt were left in the dust.

Enter Adam's Method. One of the many reasons why this method is so unique is that he's been doing nothing but affiliate marketing via paid media since 2006, all without Facebook or Google. During this time, he and his team haven't been bouncing from one trending opportunity to the next (e.g., Crypto or Real Estate). They've only focused on affiliate marketing. They've honed their skills, stayed abreast of the best traffic sources, and Cherrington has built proprietary software that's unlike anything out there to ease the process for his students. It's the same software suite he uses daily to average more than $250,000 in monthly profit.

Cherrington's tricks are known only by the industry elites, and he has discovered the secrets that the vast majority of affiliates haven't even scratched the surface of. He and his team have continued to capitalize on these secrets while constantly adapting their methods to suit an ever-evolving industry. His expertise and dedication to growth in the affiliate space alone are second to none.

Through Cherrington's Mentorship Program, these secrets are passed along to students who, on average, will begin to generate revenue by week three when their ads turn on. Meanwhile, Cherrington is very transparent. He doesn't make ambitious claims promising big profit straight out of the gate. It's not a get-rich-quick scheme and that's what Cherrington wants to stress. To make money, students must be dedicated and remain consistent. Week three's revenue is not necessarily profit. Students are in the testing phase at this point, but once they've determined which ads are converting, they will undoubtedly profit, and this usually happens by the seventh week. From this moment on, students can expect their profits to continue growing exponentially if they put in the work at the outset while sticking with this system.

"We put our hands personally in your business and work directly with you to guarantee success," says Cherrington. "There's a 100% success rate with students who take action. As 20-year veterans in the online marketing space, we know things that 99% of the population doesn't, and our mentorship program lets you tap into that knowledge."

Cherrington has partnered with the industry's top affiliate networks, which gives students instant access to the highest-converting products on the market. These networks are very difficult to join and most members must provide proof of past success with their conversion statistics. But, since Cherrington and his team have literally run millions of dollars in affiliate commissions through these networks, students benefit from auto-approval.

The Cherrington Experience Mentorship Program comes with a built-in virtual assistant network of tech- and content-savvy experts to help students build, test, and scale their campaigns. Anything that students need — from graphic design to media buying to copywriting — can be outsourced to the team. Cherrington actually encourages this, as it helps ensure maximum profitability as quickly as possible for students.

Students also have access to exclusive underground traffic sources that Cherrington's team has spent over $30 million with. These audiences are massive. Through them, students never have to worry about audience fatigue, saturation or competition — a perk that's likely worth double the price of the mentorship.

The Cherrington Experience Mentorship Program isn't just a quick course or a social media group that's inundated with newcomers competing for help from faceless coaches. It includes dedicated and active one-on-one mentorship through weekly Zooms tailored to each and every student.

What sets Adam's Method apart from so many other affiliate programs is, for one, his willingness to be forthright and candid. If potential students feel resistance to the program because of high upfront costs and claims that feel unrealistic, they can watch this video with an actual walkthrough of Cherrington making $453,000 in 30 days.

Cherrington has also developed $700,000 in proprietary technology with his team — technology that enables users to easily replicate his "Rigged Casino" method. This software is only available to students in The Cherrington Experience Mentorship Program. It's a proven system that puts the odds in its users' favor, generating up to six figures of commission every month like clockwork. No one outside of Cherrington's network of students and mentors have access to it.

"My team and I are proud of the fact that we have a 95% success rate with our students," says Cherrington. "100% of those who take action by putting our methods into practice make this work. Of course, those who don't take action inevitably wind up in the 5% pool of students who don't, but we do everything in our power to work with you until you're successful. You can rest assured that you're in good hands with us. As long as you don't give up, we won't leave you in the dark and we'll continue to work with you."

Cherrington Media is America's number one direct response marketing team. They use decades of hands-on advertising experience and digital marketing strategies to show students how to scale their businesses by selling popular products online. Students in the program always have access to Cherrington and his team of coaches, along with the proprietary software that enables them to easily run their businesses with military precision. Most importantly, they tap into proven strategies that regularly lead to six-figure months for the students who are willing to put in the work. Enquiries can be sent to support@cherringtonmedia.com.

"You will see fruit if you do the work — whatever it takes, we'll stick with you until you're successful." — Adam Cherrington, CEO of Cherrington Media and Founder of The Cherrington Experience

