MariMed Introduces Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower,” The Freshest Cannabis Available

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD, OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”) focused on improving lives every day, today announced the launch of Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower,” the freshest cannabis flower available. Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” buds are bigger and brighter than conventional flower, bursting with more vibrant colors and stronger aromas, and delivering a smoother smoke.



The unparalleled freshness of Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” is made possible through MariMed’s proprietary FreshCure curing process, which flash-freezes Nature’s Heritage craft flower within hours of being trimmed from the plant, locking in the natural terpenes and cannabinoid profiles. The flower is further refined through the Company’s proprietary barrel-cure guidelines specific to each unique flower strain to achieve optimal moisture levels. Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” is packaged and sold in heavy, opaque glass jars featuring an extra-thick sealing membrane designed to prevent light and oxidation of the plant.

“We are very excited about the launch of Nature’s Heritage ‘LIVE Flower,’” said MariMed Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw. “Experienced consumers will immediately recognize that our FreshCure curing process delivers the freshest cannabis flower and biggest, brightest, most colorful, and smoothest smoking buds they’ve ever experienced. The feedback we have received from dispensary owners, budtenders, and influencers has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait for people to try it for themselves.”

The FreshCure curing process eliminates approximately two-to-three weeks ordinarily required to dry traditional flower. As a result, Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” arrives at dispensaries at its peak freshness. Because of its unique composition and texture, Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” is best enjoyed in blunts, bongs, and bowls.

Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” was launched in Massachusetts this month at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough. It will be distributed through approximately 25 other select dispensaries throughout Massachusetts over the next month. MariMed also expects to distribute it in the Company’s other wholesale markets, including Delaware, Illinois, and Maryland, in the future.

MariMed will continue cultivating and distributing its top-selling and award-winning traditional Nature’s Heritage flower and concentrates that consumers throughout New England have come to love.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

